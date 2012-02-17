* Deal expected to close in late Q1 or Q2
* TransUnion CEO to remain with the company
* TransUnion stakeholders include PE firm Madison Dearborn
(Adds details about the deal, advisers and earnings; adds
byline)
By Tanya Agrawal and Rick Rothacker
Feb 17 Credit reporting firm TransUnion
Corp agreed to be acquired by buyout firm Advent
International and a Goldman Sachs unit in a deal valued
at $3 billion.
TransUnion had said in July it planned to raise up to $325
million in an initial public offering, but also launched a sale
process as the IPO market was effectively shut due to
geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
Private-equity firms Carlyle Group, Bain Capital and Advent
were in the race to buy the firm in a deal that could fetch more
than $2 billion, sources told Reuters last October.
Ultimately, strong debt and leveraged finance markets made a
sale the preferred choice for the company, as the market for
public stock offerings remained less certain, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The availability of
financing and positive economic data lately could lead to a
resurgence in mergers and acquisition activity generally, the
sources said.
Current stakeholders in TransUnion include private-equity
firm Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family business
interests.
"We intend to... grow TransUnion by ensuring that the
company continues to deliver superior information and risk
management tools both in the U.S. and in key growth markets like
Latin America," said Chris Egan, a managing director at Advent.
TransUnion could grow internationally through acquisitions,
partnerships and joint ventures, the sources said.
The deal follows a new proposal by the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau to regulate about 200 debt
collectors and companies that produce credit reports in an
effort by the agency to extend its reach beyond the banking
industry.
Companies like TransUnion release credit reports which
quantify a consumer's creditworthiness and are used by banks and
other lenders to determine whether to provide a loan or what
interest rate should be charged.
TransUnion's buyers believe the proposal won't be a burden
for the company because it would only change the overseer of the
industry, not impose a new layer of rules, the sources said.
The deal is expected to close late first quarter or the
second quarter of this year, and Chief Executive Bobby Mehta
will remain with the company, TransUnion said in a statement.
TransUnion competes with firms such as Experian Plc
and Equifax Inc.
TransUnion posted net income attributable to the company of
$40.8 million in 2011, up from $36.6 million in 2010, according
to its annual report filed with securities regulators on Friday.
Revenue increased to about $1 billion from $956 million.
TransUnion was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Deutsche Bank, while the company and its current stockholders
received legal counsel from Latham & Watkins. The buyers were
advised by Evercore Partners and Goldman Sachs; Deutsche Bank
and Goldman provided bank and bridge financing commitments.
Davis Polk & Wardwell, Weil Gotshal & Manges and Simpson Thacher
& Bartlet provided their legal counsel.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Rick Rothacker in
Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Gopakumar Warrier
and Tim Dobbyn)