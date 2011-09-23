* TransUnion could be worth around $2 bln -sources
* Private equity firms are among bidders -sources
* Auction advanced, but faces financing issues -sources
* Firm also pursuing possible IPO
(Adds background on Pritzker family)
By Paritosh Bansal
Sept 23 TransUnion's owners are pursuing a
possible sale that could fetch roughly $2 billion for the
credit information firm, sources familiar with the matter
said.
TransUnion, which is owned by private equity firm Madison
Dearborn Partners and Chicago's Pritzker family, said in July
it planned to raise up to $325 million in an initial public
offering.
But the the Chicago-based company may instead be sold as
the IPO market has effectively been shut amid geopolitical and
economic uncertainty.
TransUnion is being advised by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Bank of America (BAC.N) on the sale, the sources said.
Bidders for the business, which competes with firms like
Experian (EXPN.L) and Equifax (EFX.N), include private equity
firms, the sources said.
The auction is at an advanced stage, but the process has
been hit by problems in the financing markets, which have seen
the availability of debt available to private equity firms
shrink and the interest rates go up, the sources said.
Private equity-backed deal volume in the third quarter was
down nearly 30 percent to $53.1 billion from the same period of
last year, according to Thomson Reuters data through Sept. 22.
Dual-track processes, where both an IPO and an outright
sale are explored, are often adopted by private equity firms
trying to realize their investments in companies.
TransUnion and Bank of America were not immediately
available for comment. Deutsche Bank and Madison Dearborn
declined to comment.
Chicago-based Madison Dearborn bought a 51 percent stake in
TransUnion last year from the Pritzkers, one of the wealthiest
families in the United States.
The Pritzkers have been selling assets following a 2001
settlement agreement, under which 11 heirs set a plan to break
up the family fortune.
In 2006, the family sold smokeless tobacco company Conwood
to Reynolds American (RAI.N) for $3.5 billion.
That was followed in 2007 by the sale of 60 percent of
manufacturing and services group Marmon Holdings Inc to Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) for $4.5 billion.
Late in 2009, the family took Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N)
public.
Earlier this year, the Pritzkers sold a controlling
interest in Triton Container International Ltd to Warburg
Pincus [WP.UL] and Vestar Capital Partners for about $1
billion.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)