Sept 23 TransUnion's owners are pursuing a possible sale that could fetch roughly $2 billion for the credit information firm, sources familiar with the matter said.

TransUnion, which is owned by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners and Chicago's Pritzker family, said in July it planned to raise up to $325 million in an initial public offering.

But the the Chicago-based company may instead be sold as the IPO market has effectively been shut amid geopolotical and economic uncertainty.

TransUnion is being advised by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Bank of America (BAC.N) on the sale, the sources said.

Bidders for the business, which competes with firms like Experian (EXPN.L) and Equifax (EFX.N), include private equity firms, the sources said.

TransUnion and Bank of America were not immediately available for comment. Deutsche Bank and Madison Dearborn declined to comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)