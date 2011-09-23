Sept 23 TransUnion's owners are pursuing a
possible sale that could fetch roughly $2 billion for the
credit information firm, sources familiar with the matter
said.
TransUnion, which is owned by private equity firm Madison
Dearborn Partners and Chicago's Pritzker family, said in July
it planned to raise up to $325 million in an initial public
offering.
But the the Chicago-based company may instead be sold as
the IPO market has effectively been shut amid geopolotical and
economic uncertainty.
TransUnion is being advised by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and
Bank of America (BAC.N) on the sale, the sources said.
Bidders for the business, which competes with firms like
Experian (EXPN.L) and Equifax (EFX.N), include private equity
firms, the sources said.
TransUnion and Bank of America were not immediately
available for comment. Deutsche Bank and Madison Dearborn
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)