March 31 TransUnion, one of the largest credit bureaus in the United States, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, which sells credit reports and services to business, listed Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1Dkj4xZ) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)