June 25 Shares of credit bureau TransUnion rose as much as 10 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $4.4 billion.

TransUnion raised $664.8 million after its initial public offering of 29.5 million shares was priced at $22.50 per share.

The IPO came three years after private equity firm Advent International and Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to buy the company from Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family.

Following the IPO, both Advent and Goldman will continue to own more than 80 percent of the company.

Based in Chicago, TransUnion provides a number of information services for businesses and consumers such as consumer credit reports, risk scores and analytical services.

