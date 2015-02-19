Feb 18 Credit Bureau TransUnion Corp plans to
raise about $800 million in an initial public offering this
year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The company, which sells credit reports and services to
business, plans to raise about $600 million to $800 million in
the third quarter, the report added (bloom.bg/1vHuPan).
The Chicago-based company is working with Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan
Chase & Co on the IPO, Bloomberg reported, citing the
unnamed sources.
TransUnion was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)