NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - TransUnion Corp, one of the largest credit bureaus in the US, has revived plans for an IPO that could raise up to US$1bn this year, sources told IFR on Tuesday.

Advent International and GS Capital Partners, which bought the company three years ago, are preparing to mandate banks on a fresh attempt to go public, multiple market sources confirmed.

The company is expected to confirm shortly which banks it has chosen to lead the IPO, which could launch and price in the summer and is expected to raise at least US$600m but as much as US$1bn, according to one of the sources.

Before it was bought, TransUnion had been prepping a US$325m listing led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

But that offering was withdrawn in February 2012 after it was sold by then-owners Madison Dearborn Partners and the Pritzker family.

The news comes as rival credit companies Equifax and Experian, both publicly traded, have seen strong gains in their share prices in recent months.

Equifax shares are up nearly 20% in the past year, while Experian is up 11% over the same period and 17% in the past three months alone.

Because of its publicly traded debt, TransUnion already files public quarterly earnings reports. It will report full-year 2014 earnings on February 26. (Reporting by Stephen Lacey and Anthony Hughes; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Jack Doran)