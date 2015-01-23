BRIEF-Decisely announces $60 mln funding commitment
* $60 million funding commitment from two sigma private investments, Epic Insurance Brokers And Consultants, a portfolio company of Carlyle Group Source text for Eikon:
Jan 23 Trasta Komercbanka AS :
* Decides to change internal structure of bank
* Says aim of structural changes is to extend functions of structural units, to improve quality of customer services and to modernize business processes
* Says changes will be finished by March 1 Source text: bit.ly/1y7B5b0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, March 30 Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich said on Thursday he expected steady economic growth for this year as he presented the country's last budget before a national election in August.