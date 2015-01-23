BRIEF-Sparta FY net profit down at 5.6 million euros
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
Jan 23 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA
* Names Konstantinos Markazos new CEO
* Says Mr Markazos will replace Sotiris Theodoridis who resigned on Jan. 22, 2015
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, it said in a statement.