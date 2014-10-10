Oct 10 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company Sa

* Says regulator prohibits Piraeus Bank S.A. of exercising voting rights for 20,353,776 shares of the company

* Says shares amount to 37.1 percent of Trastor, ownership of which belongs to Pasal S.A.

* Says public offering to its shareholders is being postponed Source text: bit.ly/ZhMTOb

