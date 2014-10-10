Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
Oct 10 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company Sa
* Shares suspension lifted by Athens Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/1vaSp37
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
* Has received approval in relation to qualification of Liu Hong as president
* Says its shares to resume trade on March 16 after submitting reply to Shanghai stock exchange's queries