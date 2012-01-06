By Victoria Bryan
| ABERDEEN, Scotland
ABERDEEN, Scotland Dec 6 The northern
Scottish town of Aberdeen is much maligned for being as grey as
its nickname of the Granite City suggests but its compact city
centre can sparkle when the sun shines off its grey stone
buildings.
The oil capital of Europe, a North Sea base for the likes of
BP, Shell and Exxon and also home to a fledgling offshore
renewables industry, is a useful starting point for exploring
the whisky distilleries, castles, Highlands and golf links of
the northeastern region of Scotland.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
make the most of a 48-hour stay in the Granite City.
FRIDAY
5:00 p.m. - Kick off your trip by saying hello to one of the
most famous Scots - William Wallace, immortalised in the film
Braveheart, and famed for being hanged, drawn and quartered by
the English after fighting in the Wars of Scottish Independence
in the late 13th and early 14th centuries.
You'll find the statue of Wallace across from Union Terrace
Gardens, opposite His Majesty's Theatre.
6 p.m. - For dinner, make your way to the Moonfish Cafe on
Correction Wynd, a quiet street just off the main Union Street
shopping drag. Chef Christian Recomio came to Scotland after
working in Barcelona and France and these influences are
reflected in the modern European menu, which of course includes
Aberdeen Angus beef. (www.moonfishcafe.co.uk/)
7:30 p.m. - A short stroll away is His Majesty's Theatre.
While small, it offers a good selection of plays and musicals,
including some on tour from the theatre heartland of London. (www.boxofficeaberdeen.com)
10 p.m. - Meander back along Union Terrace Gardens and to
the Monkey House for a post-theatre drink. This bar hit the
local headlines last year after one of its signature monkey
statues was stolen from above the pub's front door.
If you're drinking late in summer, you may get a shock when
you leave to find it still light outside. Being so far north,
the skies stay light until past midnight in the height of
summer. In winter, it gets dark early and for longer.
SATURDAY
10 A.M. - Line your stomach with a good fried breakfast of
eggs, sausages and black pudding, hire a car and get out on the
Malt Whisky Trail. Do ensure you have a designated driver who
will not be partaking in the delights of Scotland's most famous
export though.
Just an hour or so north of Aberdeen you will hit the famous
Speyside region, where you will find many distilleries,
including Glenfiddich, Glen Grant, and Strathisla, home to
Chivas Regal. (www.maltwhiskytrail.com/)
Strathisla lays claim to being the oldest operating
distillery in the Highlands, although Glen Garioch (pronounced
"Geary" in the local dialect) says it started producing first,
albeit without an official licence.
Most offer tours in groups from around 5 pounds ($7.91),
including a 'wee dram' of whisky at the end. Opening hours can
vary in the winter so check before you go.
2 p.m. - Many of the big distilleries have cafes to help you
soak up the "water of life", but if you're still peckish, head
for Huntly and the Dean's shortbread factory. The company began
from the kitchen of Helen Dean in 1975 and her buttery
shortbread is now exported all over the world. The factory today
comprises a visitor centre, cafe and gift shop, where you can
buy all the shortbread you can carry. (www.deans.co.uk)
4 p.m. - Back in Aberdeen, drop into the Aberdeen Maritime
Museum on Shiprow to explore the city's connections with the
North Sea, including with the offshore oil & gas industry that
has made this city rich. Visitors can see a mock-up of an oil
rig and even the sleeping quarters on board. A memorial to the
Piper Alpha platform disaster which killed 167 men in 1988 can
be found in Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park.
8 p.m. - Continuing with the maritime theme, enjoy a seafood
dinner looking out onto Aberdeen's coast at the Silver Darling
restaurant in Aberdeen harbour. The "silver darling" is what
herring were called during the city's great fishing days in the
1900s. (www.silverdarling.co.uk)
SUNDAY
10 a.m. - Work off all that food and whisky from the day
before with a gentle stroll around 44-acre Duthie Park, home to
the Winter Gardens and Britain's largest collection of cacti.
If you're feeling more active, why not get back in the car
and head for Bennachie ("Ben-a-hee"), a popular Sunday morning
hill-walking spot, just north of Aberdeen near Chapel of
Garioch. Bennachie is known as the pap, or breast, of Aberdeen
and you can't fail to miss the resemblance as you approach from
the city.
The Mither Tap is the most popular of its peaks and has the
remains of an Iron Age fort on its summit. From the top you can
enjoy sweeping views across the Scottish countryside and out to
the North Sea. Take a jacket and maybe a small flask of warming
whisky with you, though the winds at the top can be very cold.
1 p.m. - For lunch, pop into one of Aberdeen's numerous
chippies for a "fish supper" of haddock fried in batter with
chips. If you're extra hungry, go for a "high fish tea", which
comes with buttered bread and a cup of strong tea.
If it's a Sunday roast you're after, try the Cock & Bull
restaurant out near the seaside village of Balmedie. This
country inn serves up local produce at reasonable prices. (www.thecockandbull.co.uk/)
2:30 p.m. - Finish off your stay in Aberdeen with a round of
golf, another famous Scottish export. Donald Trump's much
opposed Championship golf course on the links just south of
Balmedie is due to open in summer 2012. (www.trumpgolfscotland.com)
Until then you can practice your swing at Cruden Bay, a
favourite of former Open champion Paul Lawrie.
(www.crudenbay.com)
Non-golf fans should check out a castle before they leave.
Dunnottar Castle sits right on the coast at Stonehaven, just
south of Aberdeen, and can often be hidden from sight by the
haar, or sea mist. This clifftop fortress has welcomed William
Wallace and Mary Queen of Scots and is famous for having saved
the Scottish crown jewels from destruction in the 17th century,
when a garrison of 70 men held out under siege against
Cromwell's army for eight months. (www.dunnottarcastle.co.uk)
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Paul Casciato)