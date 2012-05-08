(The author is a Reuters contributor. For more from Mitch Lipka
By Mitch Lipka
May 8 When you're shopping for an airline
ticket, it can seem like you are aiming at a moving target. You
see an ad for prices that start at a certain fare, but you can't
seem to get your ticket to go that low. It's not your
imagination: The target is moving.
The rules today allow an airline to change the fares on a
flight up to once an hour, says Alexandra Arguelles, director of
product management for Amadeus North America in Miami, which
builds the technology that operates many of the airlines' and
travel sites' booking systems. Fares are in so-called buckets,
which are dictated by the airlines' revenue management software,
she says.
If you are flying on a week trip between San Francisco and
Boston, for example, you could pay anything from $289 to $824
roundtrip if you travel anytime over the next four months,
according to an analysis for Reuters by the suburban Los
Angeles-based airfare shopping site CheapAir.com. That $289 fare
is only available on five of the possible 120 departures days.
On one Delta Air Lines route between New York and
Miami there were 17 different economy class fares, ranging from
$109 to $733 one way, the analysis found. Between Denver to Las
Vegas, United Airlines had available 18 different
economy class fares, ranging from $63 to $1,165 one way.
"It's like playing the stock market buying an airline
ticket," said CheapAir CEO Jeff Klee. There's no way to pinpoint
it. There's no one who can tell the best strategy or the best
date to buy. It changes so frequently."
On average, the cheapest fare for a flight will be sold
about six weeks before departure, according to a study by the
Airlines Reporting Commission, which processes transactions for
the travel industry. "If you know far in advance you're going to
take a trip, check the fares every week, or more often. Wait for
the prices to drop," Klee said. "At that point, it's important
that you pounce on it when you see a good deal."
Because only so many fares are available in each price
category, he points out that buying, say, four seats at a time,
could result in a higher fare since the system will default to
the lowest price that has four available slots. So, you could
get two or three of the seats at a lower fare, but only if you
booked them one or two at a time - risking not buying enough
tickets to get everyone on the flight. In those situations, you
might want to use a traditional travel agent or the dial-in
customer service line like the one offered by CheapAir, he
suggests.
As a general rule, Klee said Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday
will have lower fares than the other days of the week. And, he
added, taking a weekend trip that departs on Saturday and
returns on a Monday typically will be less than leaving on
Friday and returning on Sunday.
You can get an idea of what you ought to be paying on a
given domestic route by checking the U.S. Department of
Transportation Consumer Airfare Report. It comes out quarterly,
and is several weeks behind, but has the average fare for
thousands of segments, along with the average fares for each
segment of the largest carrier in the market and the cheapest
carrier.
Maximum flexibility, says Montie Brewer, former CEO of Air
Canada, will yield rewards for travelers. If you are not bound
by specific dates or times of day, he says, you will be able to
shop for lower fares. Airlines and travel sites are making it
easier for consumers to find lower fares by letting them look at
a larger chunk of time when searching. The airlines want a
certain number of people to book in advance - knowing that they
have got enough paid seats on the plane before pushing up the
price.
That does not always mean that booking as early as possible
will result in the cheapest ticket - evidenced by the Airlines
Reporting Commission study - although it can. "Airlines don't
want to sell too many seats too cheaply too quickly," Klee
notes.
Some factors can push fares lower than the initial lowest
fare. If competition on a route results in one carrier cutting a
fare, its rivals will often follow suit - something a consumer
who bought long in advance will not benefit from, Arguelles
says. And, if the plane is running far below its expected
bookings, the airline could push down fares to attract more
passengers. Many of these deals are offered with specific time
windows and may only be available on those less busy flying
days. Even more extreme, but increasingly common, are super-low
fares emailed out to entice frequent flyers to take last-minute
trips.
"It's all about supply and demand," Arguelles says. "If they
all of a sudden see that they have enough passengers that they
can't cancel, but not make money, then they may look at doing a
sale on that flight."
For some people, the pursuit of the best fares remains
frustrating. Carolyn Stys, 47, of Great Falls, Virginia, has
been trying to win the battle of getting the best fare to get
her son to and from school at St. Andrews in Scotland for more
than two years. It has been one failure after another trying to
get the lowest advertised fare. "I've never been able to get
lucky," she says. "We (she and her husband) have two laptops
with two different sites on each one. Finally, my husband said
'I give up - just book the ticket.'"
