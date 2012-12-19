By Mitch Lipka
Dec 19 There is lots of urban lore about coach
passengers on airlines being magically upgraded to first-class
seats, but less is said when it happens the other way around.
But this does happen - a lot.
While airlines do not typically charge more for passengers
bumped up, those who paid extra for a special seat have a case
for getting something in return when it is taken away. Yet when
it comes to involuntary downgrades, consumers are often left on
their own to make the case that they should get something back.
As the height of the holiday travel season approaches,
understanding how that works can help you avoid feeling cheated
if this happens to you.
"Nothing's automatic. You can't just expect an airline to do
it right," says frequent flyer guru Brian Kelly, who runs
ThePointsGuy.com and travels more than 125,000 miles a year.
It's not that anything shady is going on, but rather that
the changes tend to happen in a chaotic environment. "When
you're at the airport, it's highly stressful for the gate agent.
Their job is to get the plane out. Most of the time, the airline
isn't going to proactively reach out to compensate you."
This is what happened to Aaron Reese and his wife, Kate,
this summer, when she was downgraded from a first-class seat. It
was not until they wrote a complaint letter that the airline
offered any compensation, but it took a long time for them to
deliver.
Reese says he appreciates that the airline got him and his
wife where they were going, but is frustrated that months later
they still had to keep asking United Continental Holdings Inc
for the miles to be credited. "It definitely would have
been nice to have been told upfront, 'Hey, we see you're being
downgraded, we'll refund you half or all the miles you used for
the upgrade.' "
United spokesman Charles Hobart says something went awry in
the Reeses' case, but that has finally been rectified.
"As part of the downgrade process, we automatically refund
any applicable difference in fares and redeposit the miles back
into the customer's MileagePlus account," he said. "In the case
of the Reeses, we erred in the process and did not fully
redeposit their miles. We have since done so, and have reached
out to the Reeses to apologize."
IT DEPENDS WHERE YOU ARE
In the United States, there are no specific rules about what
should happen if a passenger is downgraded.
"Airlines handle those issues individually, according to
their own practices," said Jean Medina, vice president of the
industry association Airlines for America. "They do, however,
try to accommodate customers as best they can, and often will
extend an offer to make amends."
In Europe, however, there are strict rules. If you are
flying on a carrier subject to European Union rules, you are
entitled to a refund of 30 to 75 percent of the ticket price,
depending on the length of the trip. And the airlines have got
seven days to do it.
Kelly said if the downgrade happens on a flight to or from
Europe, it is particularly important to make sure the consumer
recovers not only the amount of airfare in question but also the
related taxes - which can be considerable.
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR
In the United States, the most common scenario happens when
the type of aircraft is changed, potentially costing rows of
premium seating. "This happens all the time," Kelly said.
The contract of carriage that establishes the relationship
between passenger and airline is written by the airline,
consumer advocates note. The contract makes the primary
commitment of getting the passenger to his or her destination.
"One of the contract of carriage fine-print issues is that
they can move you for any reason," said Kate Hanni, founder of
the advocacy group FlyersRights.org. "Everything with the
airlines is a one-way street."
Most frequent travelers will have more leverage to obtain
what they want from the airline and they most likely will obtain
the best results by dealing with a supervisor, said Northeastern
University economist Harlan Platt, an airline finance expert.
"The amount of compensation is subject to negotiation," he
says.
His idea of a better solution would be to use a price from a
particular point in time, but he knows that this would create an
"extreme technical problem" because airline prices can change
several times in a day.
The key to obtaining the highest amount in return, Kelly
said, is to assert your claim quickly and calmly. Ideally, that
should take place at the gate or, if the seat change happened on
the plane, upon landing.
"Never, ever get angry at the airport staff," Kelly said.
"If you don't find someone who is helping you, ask someone else.
Come up with a rational compensation request - like you want a
confirmed upgrade to use in the next year to make up for the
fact you lost one."
When it comes to cash difference, it can be particularly
sticky, said Christopher Elliott, a consumer advocate and
ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler. The airline is most
likely not going to figure out what you could have paid if you
had booked coach in the first place, he said.
"It's funny airline math," he said. "When they calculate the
fare difference, they apply the most expensive economy class
fare. Sometimes, the difference is only a few dollars. Airline
wins. It's just another backhanded way airlines make money."