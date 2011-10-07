By Patricia Reaney
| ATLANTIC CITY
ATLANTIC CITY Oct 7 Atlantic City, with its
miles of sandy beaches and cool ocean breezes, has been
attracting visitors since the late 1800s.
It boasts the first boardwalk in the United States and was
long synonymous with the Miss America pageant, which it hosted
for decades. Charles Darrow, the creator of Monopoly, used the
city's street names in the original version of the popular board
game.
The city is also the setting for the hit HBO television show
"Boardwalk Empire," which is set in the 1920s and based on the
book "Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times and Corruption of
Atlantic City," by Nelson Johnson.
Since 1978, when the first casino opened, Atlantic City has
been attracting millions of people a year and has earned the
title of "Gambling Capital of the East Coast."
Reuters correspondents with local knowlege help visitors
make the most of a 48-hour stay in this gambling and holiday
mecca in southern New Jersey.
FRIDAY
6:00 p.m. - Atlantic City has plenty of hotels, motels and
inns to suit every budget. In addition to the hotels at the
casinos along the Broadwalk and in the Marina district, there is
more modest accommodation on the main roads leading into the
city.
7:30 p.m. - After unpacking, test your luck at the slot
machines and gaming tables at any of the casinos. They cater to
all gamblers from those willing to wage small sums to high
rollers.
8:30 p.m. - There is no shortage of fine and casual dining.
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa includes Michael Mina's Seablue
restaurant and Wolfgang Puck American Grill. Buddakan at The
Pier at Caesar's and Royal Alberts' Palace at the Taj Mahal
Casino serve Asian food. Or try Patsy's, at the Atlantic City
Hilton Casino Resort, which was a favorite eatery of singer
Frank Sinatra.
10:00 - The casinos and Boardwalk Hall Arena feature live
entertainment and big names, or dance the night away at clubs
such as Boogie Nights at Resorts Atlantic City, Mixx at the
Borgata or the Pool After Deark at Harrah's.
SATURDAY
10:00 A.M. - After a leisurely start to the day, breathe in
the sea air during a casual walk along the famous Boardwalk.
Originally built in 1870 to keep sand out of the swanky hotels
and railroad passenger cars, the Boardwalk is now crammed with
casinos, fast-food restaurants, amusements and souvenir shops.
Start near the Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort and head
north towards the Tropicana and Trump Plaza and the historic
Boadwalk Hall. Built in 1929, the historic building hosted the
1964 Democratic Convention. The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Louis
Armstrong and Lady Gaga have performed there.
Further on at the Wild West-themed Bally's Casino, try your
skill at $1 Black Jack tables or stop for a bit of shopping at
The Pier Shops at Caesars, located on a pier that juts out above
the Atlantic Ocean.
Across from the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort is the Steel
Pier, which was built in 1898 and includes rides, games and
amusements.
No trip to Atlantic City is complete without salt water
taffy, which according to legend originated in Atlantic City in
1883 when a candy stand was flooded with seawater. James'
Original Salt Water Taffy on the Boardwalk has been making it
since 1880 and produces more than 30 flavors.
1:00 p.m. - After working up an appetite, stop for lunch at
the Rainforest Cafe, The Hard Rock Cafe, which are both on the
Boardwalk, or try a sausage and pepper sandwich and funnel cake
at Lo Presti's Pizza and Grill at 2601 Broadwalk.
2:30 p.m. - Head to the Absecon Lighthouse at Pacific and
Rhode Island Avenues. It is New Jersey's tallest lighthouse and
one of the oldest in the country. After climbing the 228 steps
visitors are rewarded with a breathtaking view of the city.
4:00 p.m. - Treat yourself to a massage, facial, steam room,
sauna or jacuzzi. Most of the resort hotels have spa facilities
for visitors and guests.
7:00 p.m. - Before dinner have a cocktail at the Blue
Martini at Bally's which offers more than 100 variations of
martinis or head to 25 Hours, at Resorts, which celebrates “The
Art of the Cocktail."
8:30 p.m. - Try the fondue at the Melting Pot, at 2112
Atlantic Avenue, or if you prefer steak and seaford dine at the
Knife and Fork Inn, at 3600 Atlantic Avenue, which has been
serving visitors since 1927. Dock's Oyster House, on 2405
Atlantic Avenue, has been in business even longer -- since 1897.
10:30 p.m. - Test your luck at the gaming tables and slot
machines at the casinos or just soak in the atmosphere and watch
the punters try to beat the house.
Midnight - For a bit of celebrity watching have a drink at
Dusk, one of the newest nightclubs in the city, at Caesars
Casino, or enjoy the live music at 10' Til at the Atlantic City
Hilton Casino.
SUNDAY
10:00 a.m. - After breakfast make a trip to Historic
Gardner's Basin and the Atlantic City Aquarium/Ocean Life Center
at New Hampshire Avenue and the Bay. Open all year, it is home
to a variety of sea life.
For something more adventurous, try some deep-sea fishing or
dolphin-watching, or a sightseeing cruise, all of which are
available at Gardner's Basin.
1:00 p.m. - Enjoy lunch at The White House Sub Shop at 2301
Arctic Avenue, which is said to make the best submarine
sandwiches in the city. Try the White House Special.
2:30 - Before heading home shop for bargains at the Tanger
Outlet Center-The Walk in the heart of city where more than 100
shops and several restaurants are clustered.