By Philip Baillie
| BELFAST, April 20
BELFAST, April 20 Belfast in the 21st century is
developing into a chic capital of culture, character and chatter
built on a proud industrial heritage which includes the world's
most famous luxury liner.
A century after the sinking of the "unsinkable" Titanic -
considered a marvel of engineering when it was built in
Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyards - the modern city has
experienced a seismic cultural shift since a peace deal in 1998
consigned "the troubles" of the 1960s-1990s to a footnote of
European history.
Although there are still some rough neighbourhoods that
remain segregated and aren't tourist-friendly around July 12 (A
public holiday when historic tensions can reignite), most of the
main streets in central Belfast where warring paramilitary
groups once used violence and preached intolerance are bustling
with cultural hotspots, cafes and friendly faces.
Local correspondents help you to spend 48 hours enjoying
some of the best places to visit - on the centenary of the
Titanic.
FRIDAY
7 p.m. - Check into The Merchant Hotel, the New Chapter wing is
ideal for business travelers with a bit of cash, who can try out
a drink in the Jazz bar, consider buying the world's most
expensive cocktail or take a lift to the hotel's hot-tub with a
view over the city at night, overlooking Belfast's answer to the
leaning tower of Pisa, the Albert clock.
8 p.m. - Take a short walk down the road to the city's newest
shopping centre, Victoria Square, which is home to some of the
most exclusive department stores in Northern Ireland. Climb the
centre's spiral staircase to the lookout dome, with a 360-degree
panoramic view across the city, taking in the slopes of cavehill
to Samson and Goliath - two monolithic cranes that can be seen
from most parts of the city. Or if you're lucky, you might be
able to catch a rugby match at Ravenhill to watch Ulster take on
a rival in the Heineken cup.
10:30 p.m. - Alternatively, visit the atmospheric bars dotted
around the Cathedral quarter, with the John Hewitt bar as a
local favourite, named after the late poet and nestled in
Belfast's answer to Fleet Street - down the road from the
Belfast Telegraph and Irish News offices (Let's not forget to
mention the oldest continuous English newspaper - the News
Letter is located behind the City Hall)
SATURDAY
10 a.m. - Start the day with a dose of history and take a red
tour bus from outside Dixons electronic store on Castle Place,
or catch a Back Taxi tour - visit www.belfasttours.com/for
a more bespoke experience -- but both promise a rundown of the
recent political history that helps explain the current state of
affairs -- spiced up with some dry Ulster humour.
No doubt the tour will pass one of the most bombed hotels in
Europe - the Europa hotel - where President Bill Clinton stayed
on his peace trip to the North of Ireland in 1995.
12 p.m. - If you're looking for a pub lunch try the Crown Bar
facing the Europa hotel - a tourist haven - but if it's a more
local experience you're after, Cafe Vaudeville on Arthur street
will entice you with its charm.
Both eateries are minutes away from Belfast's City Hall. A great
view can be seen from hidden-away Linen hall library which also
serves a healthy lunch - where the bookshelves hold dusty copies
of C.S. Lewis, academic, novelist and theologian who lived in
East Belfast during his childhood.
The reader may already be aware of anther East-Belfast great -
Manchester United football player George Best, who was once
quoted as saying: "I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and
fast cars. The rest I just squandered."
1 p.m. - Take of a tour of the City hall, to digest the
morning's history lesson, rather useful when looking around for
evidence of the province's modern history, flags and murals.
Alternatively if you'd prefer to escape the city for a day -
travel to the north coast to visit the Giants' Causeway - formed
by cooling volcanoes revealing curiously shaped hexagonal stones
- often explained as a mythical land bridge stretching out to
Scotland that was laid by the giant Finn McCool so as not to get
his feet wet.
Also unmissible in the area is the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge
and Dunluce Castle, the latter precariously hangs off the edge
of a cliff. If you need a stiff drink to help revive your
spirits on the way home in damp weather, drop into the Bushmills
whiskey Distillery for a sample.
7:30 p.m. - On the way to dinner in Botanic Avenue, Scalini's
restaurant is a safe bet, an Italian menu with a dash of South
Belfast-posh where part-time student types of rubgy school
Methodist College Belfast serve pasta and pizza without pomp but
a sprinkling of the Northern Irish charm. For the business
traveler try the Bo tree or even Beatrice Kennedy for a date all
within 10 minutes walk from the centre.
9:30 p.m. - Spend the evening at your leisure. Take a stroll
across the road to Queen's University Belfast, an impressive
building illuminated at night, and a stones throw away from film
and art house the Queen's Film Theater for a dose of culture. Or
if it's comedy you're after try the Belfast Empire on Botanic
Avenue.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Head straight to the newly opened Titanic museum in the
former docklands area, complete with rides, full-scale
reconstructions, innovative interactive features and a replica
dining room staircase. There is plenty for Leonardo DiCaprio and
Kate Winslet fans to get their teeth into here - so take your
time to digest it all.
11 a.m. - On the way back to the hotel it is worth checking out
the Lagan lookout - guarding the entrance to Belfast's arterial
river, from which the expression "Do you think I came up the
Lagan in a bubble?" derived, a shorthand term to describe the
hardened humour of the citizens.
12 p.m. - If you're into political history - a trip to the
lawn-laid expanses of Stormont, the seat of devolved power in
Northern Ireland, where political leaders of Sinn Fein sit with
the Democratic Unionist Party, a partnership unimaginable 30
years ago.
1 p.m. - Lunch can be arranged in the Stormont Hotel - a four
star hotel which sits opposite the seat of power - a proper
Northern Irish dish will generally include stew, or an Ulster
Fry - similar to a full English but with extra, fatty bread
including freshly baked soda farls.
2 p.m. - It is worth touring the murals - the bus tour passes a
few main ones from East to West - including the peace walls,
still erected between the Falls road and the Shankill - an
experience that is sometimes compared to the segregation of
societies in Israel and the West Bank.
More recently paramilitary-styled murals have been replaced by
tributes to prolific Northern Irish striker David Healy, who
even has a Christmas Carol dedicated to his name after he rose
to fame with a strike to beat England 1-0, and a hat-trick
against the Spaniards at Windsor Park in 2006.
3 p.m. - By now you will have dipped into Ulster history,
culture, politics and the arts - but there is still time to
stroll up and down Donegall Square, shop in the Victoria Centre
or even listen to a concert in the Ulster hall, where Sergei
Rachmaninoff is said to have once played to a private audience
during World War Two, according to friends of a relative who
organised the concert and this correspondent's old piano
teacher.
4 p.m. - On the way back to the hotel, ponder the industrial
powerhouse that Belfast used to be, famous throughout the world
for shipbuilding, cotton producing and ropeworks, not to mention
engineering and the many famous people it has yielded from
Snooker player Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins, to physicist Ernest
Walton who studied in Belfast, golfer Rory McIlroy and film
director Kenneth Branagh.
