By Paul Casciato
| CAMBRIDGE, England
CAMBRIDGE, England Aug 26 Got 48 hours to
explore the colleges, pubs, green spaces and leafy towpaths of
Cambridge, England? Reuters correspondents with local knowledge
help visitors get the most out of a visit to the city that is
home to one of world's oldest universities.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. Arrive at Cambridge train station and breathe in the
soft air of the Fenlands. Cambridge is a town of cyclists, where
everyone from students to software millionaires ride bicycles to
get around.
If you want to get the most out of the city, you can rent
one too right outside the station at Station Cycles
(www.stationcycles.co.uk). Buy a map while you're at it.
7 p.m. If you're staying in the centre of town and you like
a bit of history, stop in at The Eagle. It is one of the oldest
pubs in Cambridge, dating back to the 1600s with a galleried
courtyard for outdoor drinkers. A plaque outside will tell you
this is the pub where Cambridge scientists Watson and Crick
cracked the secret of DNA and there will likely be plenty of
modern-day geniuses knocking back their Friday night pints. The
ceiling in the RAF room at the back is festooned with the smoky
signatures of World War Two airmen stationed around Cambridge,
who wrote their names in soot on the ceiling before flying off
to confront the Luftwaffe.
11 p.m. Most pubs in Cambridge still close near or around
this traditional closing time, though some stay open past
midnight. You could try the nightlife if you're keen. There are
at least three busy late night clubs close by The Eagle: The
Kambar, Lola Lo and Fez Club. But beware it's an early start in
the morning...
SATURDAY
8 a.m. Rowing is a Cambridge passion, though the Cambridge
University Boat Club (www.cubc.org.uk) lost the 157th "Boat
Race" against Oxford this year. Nevertheless, students,
lecturers, top athletes and keen amateurs all turn out in the
early morning for a row. If you're in Cambridge in early June
you can see the Cambridge University "May Bumps" races for the
student "gownies" or in late July the Town Bumps for "townies."
Both sets of races are a big spectacle and bring thousands of
people to the river for four days of rowing mayhem, dinners,
picnics, parties, BBQs and bonfires. The races are conducted in
boats with crews of eight who chase each other down the river
intent on overtaking to "bump" the crew ahead. Crashes, sinkings
and even rowers knocked out of boats are regular occurrences.
Bankside, cyclists race along the towpaths screaming support for
their teams, so watch out! Cycle out across Midsummer Common to
the towpath to see the rowing or just look at the lovely college
boathouses perched on the banks, with their escutcheons proudly
displayed. Foremost of these is Goldie Boathouse (1880), where
the Cambridge University team conduct their indoor training. If
you're lucky, the doors will be open and a number of scantily
clad top athletes will be getting put through their paces.
12 p.m. Hit the pub. The riverside pubs in Cambridge are
gorgeous on a fair day and filled with rowers. Most have outdoor
seating and serve food. One of the oldest is the Fort St.
George, right on the banks of the Cam. Just up the road is the
Old Spring. Further along the river heading out of town towards
Ely are the Green Dragon and about an hour's cycle is The Bridge
at Waterbeach.
2 p.m. If you've gone to the Bridge at Waterbeach then
you'll have to cycle back into town. After a big lunch and a few
pints it might take longer than expected. Don't rush, the river
outside of town is surrounded by picturesque countryside and
home to herons, ducks, swans and kingfishers. Sheep and horses
can sometimes be seen grazing in fields by the bank.
3 p.m. Don't abandon the river just yet. After all the
excitement of the rowing and hours in the saddle, it's time for
you to get on the Cam yourself for a glorious introduction to
the gardens and architecture in Cambridge. The river wends its
way through the middle of town and around the back of some of
the university's oldest colleges. The best way to drink it in is
from a traditional punt on the river. There are any number of
hire companies, but one of the biggest is Scudamore's
(www.scudamores.com). Feel free to attempt punting -- propelling
the traditional flat-bottomed wooden boat using a wooden pole --
yourself. But beware that it's a hilarious past-time for locals
to snigger at the hapless tourists who end up spluttering in the
river when their pole becomes stuck and their punt slides out
from under them. A more relaxing way to see the college "Backs"
is to hire a chauffeur, often a student, who will propel you
along regaling you with the history of the colleges while you
laze in the punt eating strawberries and cream, drinking Pimm's
and enjoying the blooming gardens and the serene beauty all
around you.
6 p.m. Drop into the Granta pub overlooking the Mill Pond or
The Mill for a swift pint or two after your punting and before
you get changed for dinner.
8 p.m. There are a number of good restaurants for fine
dining in Cambridge and of course, plenty of pubs. For the pub
option take your pick of the pubs reviewed by Cambridge Pubs,
with a map and descriptions at www.cambridge-pubs.co.uk.
Cambridge has a number of good fine dining options. Here are
three. Midsummer House Restaurant (www.midsummerhouse.co.uk) has
two Michelin stars and is located right on the river on
Midsummer Common next to the Fort St. George pub. It is set in a
converted Victorian house serving French Mediterranean food.
Cotto restaurant (www.cottocambridge.co.uk) hasn't the Michelin
stars but boasts that it uses only the freshest ingredients
sourced locally. Hotel Du Vin
(www.hotelduvin.com/HotelLanding.aspx?HotelId=7), in the centre
of town has an 80-seat bistro serving European cuisine.
11 p.m. Go home to bed or brave the raucous Saturday night
clubs in town. There will be plenty of walking tomorrow to get
round the colleges.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. Now that you've had what the British refer to as "a
lie-in" you should feel ready to tackle Cambridge on foot in
order to have a close-up look at an academic institution whose
life began in 1209 and whose alumni range from Isaac Newton,
Charles Darwin and William Wordsworth to Stephen Hawking, actor
Hugh Laurie and Sacha Baron Cohen, the man behind Borat. You'll
never get through all the colleges as there are many and some
will be closed to visitors. But a good place to start is at the
bottom of St. John's Street next to the 12th century Round
Church, founded by the Fraternity of the Holy Sepulchre. Have a
peep inside at the Romanesque architecture. Wander up St. John
street from here, taking in the colleges. Two of the biggest and
most interesting to wander around are Trinity and King's. Pop
into Trinity (www.trin.cam.ac.uk) through the Great Gate. On the
outside of the college, is a statue of its founder, Henry VIII.
Some years ago the statue's sceptre was replaced by a chair leg
as an undergraduate prank. Ask the tourist porter at the gate if
you can have a wander round. Visitors must pay a small entrance
fee, but then have the opportunity to see the college chapel,
Great Court, Hall, Nevile's Court and the magnificent Wren
library completed in 1695 to the design of Christopher Wren. The
library contains a number of special collections including
medieval manuscripts; early Shakespeare editions; books from
Newton's own library and A.A. Milne's manuscripts of
Winnie-the-Pooh. Wander the courtyards and buildings that have
inspired 32 Nobel prizewinners as well as Francis Bacon, Lord
Byron, and Alfred Tennyson.
12 p.m. Press on along the same street, although it's now
called Trinity Street, past the grand Senate House, where formal
ceremonies are held. You should now be on King's Parade, a grand
boulevard where stand the impressive buildings of King's College
(founded in 1441). Call in at the Porter's lodge to gain entry
to the beautiful court and grounds