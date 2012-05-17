(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his/her own.)
By Alina Dizik
NEW YORK May 17 Using my cellphone to check
e-mail while traveling internationally has always made life
easier - until my last trip, that is.
I returned from a relaxing weekend to find $1,000 of extra
charges on my phone bill. Experts call this 'Bill Shock,' and
that's how I felt after my two-day trip from Dubai, where I was
living at the time, to Oman, a neighboring country. It turns out
that the global data-roaming package I purchased before
relocating to Dubai didn't cover Oman.
Others likely will make the same mistake. Americans are
expected to spend 11 percent more on travel this summer than in
2011, with nearly half of all travelers going abroad or taking a
cruise, according to American Express' Spending and Saving
Tracker.
International calls can cost up to $5 per minute and just
one megabyte of data (say, the amount used to stream one minute
of video) used during roaming can cost up to $25. It can easily
cost $100 to post one picture on Facebook.
(For a Reuters chart of how much different data uses can cost,
please double-click: link.reuters.com/juf38s )
To add to consumer confusion, costs differ by country.
Furthermore, travelers tend to use additional data while they
are abroad because they're busy using their devices to find
directions, upload photos and stay in touch with folks back
home.
"Consumers say, 'I want my phone service switched so I can
make international calls,' but they forget to cover the data
plan," says Rod Davis, a senior vice president at the Council of
Better Business Bureaus.
Users often do not understand how charges accumulate, says
Daniel Rudich, a senior vice president at Tangoe Inc, an Orange,
Connecticut-based telecommunications expense management
provider. Some users mistakenly think domestic unlimited data
and calling plans can be used abroad, but they can add thousands
of dollars of charges.
Many smartphone applications like e-mail and maps work in
the background, racking up charges because the programs
constantly pull data from the network - even if they are not
actively in use, says Rudich.
Due to an effort by the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission, by April 2013, U.S. phone companies must do more to
educate consumers. Under a voluntary agreement, phone companies
will send warning messages to consumers about incurring charges.
Many companies already send texts and e-mails to warn
consumers about charges. For example, AT&T sends messages like
"International rate of up to $19.97/MB applies. International
data allowance does not apply in this location."
STAYING CONNECTED ABROAD
So how can you avoid overage charges when traveling? Here
are a few ways to avoid costly mistakes:
- First, contact your carrier. Before you leave, find out
about your international add-ons and call forwarding options;
mention all the countries you're visiting and how you'll use
your phone. Information can be found online, but it's better to
call with more complicated questions, says Pamela Papner,
executive director of international services for AT&T Mobility.
- Keep your phone turned off. Use other options when you
can, says Joe Basili, managing director at the Telecom Expense
Management Industry Association, a trade group. If you've got
access to a wireless network in your hotel, consider using
Skype, Fring or Truphone to make phone calls. Each Voice over
Internet Protocol (VoIP) service lets users log on from their
laptops to make calls through the wireless network, and it's
free if the person you're calling is also online. Calling home
can cost as little as 2 cents per minute.
- Buy a SIM card. To make cheaper calls on the go, consider
purchasing a local SIM card; these are memory chips that fit
into some phones and allow visitors to prepay for calls from the
local network.
Not all phones can take a SIM card, so make sure you are
using an unlocked phone that works on what is called the GSM
(Global System for Mobile Communications) network.
Some cities rent compatible cell phones with SIMs, says
Basili. You'll get a temporary local number and most incoming
calls are free. For an additional charge, you can also forward
your usual cellphone number to the rental phone.
Companies like Boston-based Telestial Inc sell global SIM
cards that work in 180 countries. Many SIM card providers also
sell prepaid data plans. You really have to shop around," Basili
says. "This stuff is unfortunately very complicated and tricky."
USE YOUR PHONE, CAUTIOUSLY
If you need access to your U.S. cellphone, here's how to
avoid bill shock:
-- Keep track of data you use, because charges may not
appear on your bill right away. New apps available for
smartphones like Data Usage for the iPhone and Onavo Count for
Android help keep track of your data usage. Data apps can help
you better estimate roaming data costs, says Ken Grunski,
president of Telestial. For example, uploading one photo to
Facebook takes about 5 megabytes of data; that can cost $100 if
you're roaming outside of the United States, he says.
-- Find wireless hotspots; they are free. To avoid charges,
turn off the data roaming so all of your apps are running on the
wireless network, says Tangoe's Rudich. Just switching from the
phone network to a wireless network can leave some apps running
on the phone network.
-- Watch for sneaky smaller charges. Travelers to some
countries, for example, are charged for voicemail messages, even
if the voicemail account remains unchecked. Incoming texts can
also be charged at roaming rates. It's best to keep your phone
turned off when you arrive in a new country until you understand
the charges that will apply there.
- Read your messages, and keep the lights on. Most carriers
send texts and e-mail warnings regarding pricing per megabyte of
roaming data. Don't ignore them. If you rack up charges, your
data services may get suspended. AT&T and Sprint suspend
consumer data at $500 of overage charges and the customer must
contact the company to restore access. (AT&T allows $1,000 for
corporate accounts.) Phone service is not suspended, so use the
free international number provided by each company to give
customer service a call right away, says Basili.
- If all else fails, wheedle. If you've already been slammed
with a high bill, you have very few options. Most carriers have
a mandatory dispute resolution clause requiring consumers to
pursue arbitration, says BBB's Davis. Calling customer service
to negotiate is easier. It took me a few phone calls, but my
carrier ultimately cut my $1,000 bill down to $200. That leaves
$800 I can use for my next weekend getaway.
(Editing by Jilian Mincer, Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)