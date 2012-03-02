By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 Travelers still long to
experience far-off places and exotic locations, but destinations
are not the only driving force in the travel industry.
Travel experts say vacationers are increasingly matching
their interests and passions, whether it is cooking, yoga,
wine-making, culture or a longing for adventure, with the places
they decide to visit.
"Travel continues to evolve from something they want to
something they actually need," Ellen Bettridge, vice president
of the American Express Retail Travel Network, said ahead of the
opening of the New York Times Travel Show on Friday.
"We are hearing from travelers that it is not always about
the destination, but also about what their passion points are,
what motivates them, what they love to do in their life."
Although cruise lines, including Disney which christened its
newest ship, the Disney Fantasy, in a star-studded ceremony on
Thursday evening in New York, have been at the forefront of
theme travel with family, cooking and art-themed cruises, the
trend is also steaming ahead on dry land.
Many of the hundreds of exhibitors from 150 countries at the
New York Times Travel Show on March 2-4 will be focusing on more
than just exotic destinations to lure visitors.
Doug Duda, a chef and host of the cable television show "The
Well-Seasoned Traveler," said in addition to culture, art and
adventures, food and wine are playing a bigger part in travel
choices.
"I think people are building their travel around, for
example the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (in Miami) or the
New York City Wine and Food Festival, and coming to town at that
time of year to have access to dining experiences that just
aren't available any other time of year," he said.
Duda attributes the rise in culinary destinations to
celebrity chefs, television food shows and countries, regions
and U.S. states promoting their unique culinary experiences from
Singapore's hawker food centers or cooking classes in France to
wine trails in California or cheese trips in New England.
"Part of this is motivated by the fact that people were
getting more interested in food culture, not just the restaurant
but how wine is made and where cheese comes from or how they get
those oysters," he said.
"It is really about understanding how people travel and how
they like to organize their time."
Although the culinary experience is a big draw, on the flip
side Bettridge said there is also increasing interest in hiking
tours and outdoor, active vacations and expedition-type holidays
in all age groups.
"It is across the board," she said, "It depends on what
their passion is."
And despite the lackluster economy, Bettridge said data from
American Express shows U.S consumers are planning to spend 11
percent more on vacations in 2012 than last year.
"Travel is coming back strong. We are very pleased by the
indicators we have," she said.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Paul Casciato)