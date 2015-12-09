By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 9 Travel booking site GoEuro has
raised $45 million in new funding in a round led by an arm of
Goldman Sachs and joined by top name European venture
capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Wednesday.
The search site lets consumers book travel on rail, bus and
air transport across Europe in a single location, providing
comparison features familiar to air travellers. It operates
across 11 European markets with a population of 400 million.
Travellers can book journeys with 40 railway companies, more
than 300 bus operators and all airlines in the region,
effectively providing a range of ground transportation
connections to air travellers.
The Berlin-based company said the new round, which brings
GoEuro's disclosed funding to $76 million (nearly 70 million
euros at current rates), will fund the company into 2016 and
beyond, allowing it to invest in new partnerships and products,
hiring, and marketing, both within Europe and globally.
The 2-1/2-year-old Berlin-based company said investors in
the new round include Goldman Sachs IP Private Investments,
along with London-based venture fund Atomico, the venture fund
co-founded by Skype entrepreneur Niklas Zennstrom.
Russian entrepreneur-turned Silicon Valley investor Yuri
Milner and Tom Stafford, a partner with Milner at DST Global,
and a former director at Goldman Sachs, also took part.
They were joined by Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive
of Swedish payments company Klarna, and Ilkka Paananen, the
chief executive of hit Finnish mobile gaming company Supercell.
(1 euro = $1.0887)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas)