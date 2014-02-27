By Mitch Lipka
Feb 27 When you travel a lot - particularly when
the journeys involve going to unfamiliar places many time zones
away - your health can make the difference between a successful
trip and an awful one.
Just ask Bob Costas, who arrived in Sochi to be the main
host of NBC's prime time Olympic coverage, and ended up on the
sidelines for nearly a week with an eye infection.
Being sick on the road could be costly to both business
travelers and tourists alike, who could find themselves spending
more time in bed than doing what they planned. Here are some of
the tricks that veteran travelers have picked up on the road.
1. Plan ahead
Heather Holmes, who works for the medical device company
Medtronic Inc, regularly puts in more than 100,000 miles
a year on long flights to such places as China and India. She
takes her preparations very seriously, starting as much as a
month or two in advance.
As soon as she knows her destination, Holmes - who's in her
30s - heads first to a travel clinic at a local hospital near
her home base in Chicago. These can be found in many cities and
dispense any needed vaccinations and medicines to deal with
diseases specific to where you are traveling, such as
anti-malaria drugs.
If there's no clinic like this near you, you can get
information about the risks of specific illnesses and diseases
you might encounter by using free services including Sitata.com,
the International Association for Medical Assistance to
Travelers (), and the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention's travel site
().
2. Soup up your toiletry kit
After some nasty itching from tree pollen in Nicaragua,
where there was not a Walgreen's or CVS on every
corner, North Carolina-based travel writer Katie Jackson, 24,
learned the hard way about why it's important to bring along
your own over-the-counter treatments. A foot injury on a Greek
island, where she had trouble finding pain medicine, cemented
the idea for her about being prepared.
Now she packs a hearty kit of over-the-counter medications
and supplies, including hydro-cortisone cream, Benadryl, contact
solution, wipes that can be used as a shower alternative, and
zinc lozenges intended to lessen the duration of a cold.
To avoid common digestive problems from foreign food that
can be tricky to deal with in remote locales, she drinks bottled
water when traveling and sticks mainly to packaged dry foods -
including crackers, nuts and cereals. Still, Jackson says it's
worth identifying where bathrooms are wherever you're going to
be in case you are on the wrong side of that battle.
Holmes' kit includes Band-aids, Benadryl, antiseptic
ointment, hydro-cortisone, sleeping pills, moistened wipes,
anti-bacterial hand wash, sunscreen, and bug spray. "By
traveling with all of this stuff I'm prepared for most anything
that I could encounter on the ground or in the air," she says.
Also, before a long flight, she says she takes aspirin and
wears compression socks to prevent deep vein thrombosis - and
she tries to walk around when possible.
3. Eat right
Food, even before you go, can make a difference in how your
hold up in your travels. Vegan chef and travel expert Carolyn
Scott-Hamilton, also known as "The Healthy Voyager," says to
avoid alcohol, sugar and caffeine before flying - as well as to
dodge "junky, overpriced and unhealthy airport food."
On trips, she brings an anti-microbial sleep mask and neck
pillow to help catch some shut-eye while on the road, and snacks
in stainless steel containers.
4. Avoid germs
Some veteran travelers make a point of using disinfectant on
items they're likely to touch when traveling - such as hotel
light switches, door handles and even the TV remote control.
New York-based actor and comedian Jim Dailakis, who
regularly travels between the U.S. and Australia says he
exercises, eats well and gets plenty of sleep before hitting the
road. But he also never forgets to keep his hands clean. "Hand
sanitizer is incredibly important to me. If I can't wash my
hands with soap and water, I'll always use hand sanitizer."
And when he does use a restroom, he uses the paper towel
that he dried with to open the door. "Some people might not wash
their hands after they've gone to the bathroom," Dailakis says.
5. Check your insurance
Robert Wheeler, chief medical officer for New
Hampshire-based On Call International, a paid service that
provides emergency travel assistance, says to check with your
medical insurance company about what they would cover when
you're abroad. It's also important to identify hospitals and
pharmacies at your destination that have been identified as
having Western standards.
Wheeler puts a lot of emphasis on drinking plenty of water.
He says he drinks between eight and 10 eight-ounce glasses of
water a day before, during and after traveling because getting
dried out makes the body less effective fighting off viruses and
bacteria.