HOBART, Australia, Sept 9 Flanked by mountains
and the sea, Hobart is Australia's most southern city. In late
December through early January each year it becomes a "maritime
Mecca," with yachts sailing across the finish line in the
grueling Sydney to Hobart race.
The abundance of sailors converging on the city then
resembles its early days of white settlement when Hobart, the
capital of Tasmania, was a bustling whaling port and former
penal colony.
Hobart, a 70-minute flight from Melbourne, is also a base
for Antarctic expeditions engaging in research from the deep
south, and it's not unusual to see these massive research
vessels moored along the quay wall.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. Check into one of Hobart's newest hotels, The Henry
Jones Art Hotel, located on 22 Hunter Street, which offers
waterfront and mountain views. www.thehenryjones.com
Then head out to soak up the waterfront ambience and stroll
over to The Customs House Hotel, just five minutes away.
Australia's oldest brewery is in Hobart, so enjoy a drop of
local Cascade beer before dinner. www.customshousehotel.com
8 p.m Nearby is Muir's Upper Deck restaurant. Nestled
between Victoria and Constitution Docks, the establishment owns
its own fishing fleet, guaranteeing a fresh catch daily.
www.upperdeck.com.au
Whether diners choose oysters, seafood chowder, the catch of
the day or a "fisherman's basket," accompanied by local wine --
perhaps from the Tamar Valley, which has developed a reputation
for its Chardonnay and Pinot Noir -- the night will be
memorable.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Leave the waterfront views behind and venture through
the heart of the city for a wander before popping into The
Italian Pantry Cafe-Deli at 34 Federal Street. After enjoying a
light breakfast of coffee and Italian pastries, take the time to
wander through the Deli with its trove of Italy's finest produce
including cheeses, sausages, pasta, sugo and pickled vegetables.
The friendly staff are always happy to have a chat.
www.italianpantry.com
11 a.m Visit Salamanca Place and immerse yourself in local
island culture at the weekly Saturday markets. Visitors may get
a glimpse of royalty as Princess Mary of Denmark, a native of
Hobart, returns home once in awhile to visit family and has been
seen wandering through the markets.
Around 300 stalls cluster between historic sandstone
buildings that house galleries and cafes as fishing boats bob in
the harbour. It's easy to while away hours watching artisans,
listening to street musicians and sampling local products such
as honey, cheeses and fresh lavender. Lunch at one of the
waterfront cafes or buy something tasty at a stall and eat in
nearby Parliament Gardens. www.salamanca.com.au
2 p.m For a unique artistic experience buy a $15 return
ferry ticket at the waterfront to visit MONA (Museum of New and
Old Art) located on the shores of the Derwent river at the
Moorilla Estate winery in nearby Berriedale, just a 45-minute
cruise up the river. www.moorilla.com
Surrounded by a vineyard, a cellar door and a micro-brewery,
this museum is believed to be Australia's biggest private
museum. On display is some of the most provocative contemporary
art of recent years, including work by Australia's Greg Taylor
and Germany's Julius Popp.
8 p.m Overlooking Salamanca lies the tiny suburb of Battery
Point boasting historic homes and colourful garrison cottages
dating back to the settlement era. Amble the quaint streets and
enjoy dinner at Ristorante Da Angelo, 47 Hamden Road, for a
truly authentic Italian experience. A booking is necessary.
Offerings include a pasta dish of marinara, brimming with
king prawns, fish, scallops and clams in a rich tomato sauce, or
Pollo Paesano Macaroni with chicken, seeded mustard, bacon,
sun-dried tomatoes, olives, onions, chili in cream sauce. You
can bring your own beer or wine or order from their wide
selection of wines, beers and spirits. www.daangelo.com
After your hearty meal, stroll back to your hotel via
Salamanca Place and enjoy the weekend social life that spills
onto the cobbled streets, creating a jovial party atmosphere.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. The hotel boasts a courtyard adjoining the rooms. If
the weather permits, enjoy breakfast outdoors, taking in the
views of Mount Wellington.
8.30 a.m. Experience Hobart's wilderness with a fully guided
half day (full day optional) tour of Mt Wellington with Mt
Wellington Walks. This eco-friendly company will submerge you in
a timeless world of ancient forests and windswept peaks 1,270
metres (yards) above sea level. Visitors will get a rare
opportunity to see Tasmania as the first settlers saw it in this
windy wilderness. www.mtwellingtonwalks.com.au
1 p.m. To begin the wind down before leaving Tasmania's fair
shores, grab some fish and chips or fresh oysters from the
floating boats near Constitution Docks and rest your weary legs.
From this vantage point you may see one or more of the
icebreaker research ships bound for Antarctica, including the
Australian Antarctic Division's "Aurora Australis" and the
French Polar Institute's "l'Astrolabe."
Or, for the more adventurous, perhaps a 90-minute cruise on
the Derwent river aboard the Lady Nelson tall ship. Where
possible the volunteer crew will encourage passengers to help
set sails or take a turn at the helm. For A$15 this is a
fantastic way to be part of a bygone era of traditional sailing
on the high seas. www.ladynelson.org.au
