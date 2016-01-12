By Lauren Young
| New York
New York Jan 12 Travel expert Tim Winship
considers himself a budget-conscious travel expert, but even
this editor-at-large of SmarterTravel.com was blind-sided by a
mandatory resort fee.
The Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas is charging him a resort fee of
nearly $30 per day for an upcoming family reunion, something he
noticed only in the last stage of booking through a travel
website.
Since the Luxor, which is a unit of MGM Resorts, has
no golf course and it will probably be too chilly to go the
outdoor pool in January, Winship is not sure what he is getting
for the extra fee.
"It's not optional," Winship said. "It's not a surcharge for
over and above a normal hotel stay. It's a gouge - that's what
it comes down to."
The American Hotel & Lodging Association, an industry trade
group, said mandatory resort fees pay for "a range of hotel
amenities, from pool use, gym access, towel services, to Wi-Fi
and newspapers."
More U.S. hotels - particularly in Florida, California,
Hawaii and Nevada - are charging resort fees, according to a new
study that will be released on Tuesday by Travelers United. The
consumer group found that 1,671 hotels and lodging sites in the
U.S. charged resort fees, but did not include them in the
nightly rate advertised online.
Overall, consumers paid an estimated $2.04 billion in
mandatory resort fees in 2015, representing a rise of 35 percent
compared to 2014, the group said. The typical resort fee
amounted to $24.93 per day in online hotel listings tracked by
Travelers United in October 2015.
Resort fees are highest in Florida - with an average of
almost $29 per day. In Las Vegas and Nevada, the typical resort
fee is about $21 per day, according to Travelers United.
Travelers United estimates that resort fees accounted for
16.6 percent of revenue collected in 2015 from consumer room
bookings, excluding optional fees and non-room spending, up from
13.3 percent in 2014.
Winship, who is also founder of FrequentFlier.com, questions
what constitutes a "resort" for these fees.
"I'm a professional. I've worked in the airline and hotel
businesses. I've written about the travel industry for many
years. I know that resort fees exist, but it did not occur to me
that the Luxor on the strip in Las Vegas had any right to call
itself a resort," said Winship.
Resort fees bundle into one daily charge access to the
services and amenities that are commonly requested, including
in-room high-speed and wireless Internet, in-room local and
toll-free calls, fitness center access and airline boarding pass
printing, according to Yvette Monet, corporate communications
manager at MGM Resorts.
"Resort fees are plainly stated on our hotel reservations
websites, prior to a guest making a reservation," Monet said.
"Information about the fees is also stated by our reservation
agents when a guest makes a reservation over the telephone."
BRINGING AWARENESS
Yet consumer experts worry that people are unaware that
resort fees exist because travel websites bury the fine print.
"It gives them a way to pad their revenues by $15 to $25 per day
without you really seeing that and factoring it in to what you
are spending," says Ben Hammer, a spokesman for Travelers
United.
The group is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to
require hotels and resorts to include all mandatory fees in the
room rates they advertise. In 2012, the FTC warned hotels that
excluding mandatory fees in online listings may violate a ban on
deceptive practices.
Since the FTC issued its guidance, just 7 percent of the
lodging industry has charged resort fees, according to Rosanna
Maietta, senior vice president of communications at the American
Hotel & Lodging Association.
"We work hard to make sure our guests feel comfortable with
their purchasing decisions, and so provide guests full
disclosure for resort fees charged up front," Maietta said.
"Those fees, in addition to the base travel and hotel charges,
remain transparent whether consumers book online or with the
hotel directly."
After taking advantage of an online spa deal at a Maryland
hotel last fall, Hillary Berman, founder and small business
consultant at Popcorn & Ice Cream in Bethesda, Maryland, felt a
bit duped when she got the bill that included a resort fee
amounting to $25 per day.
Now Berman tells her small-business clients to pay careful
attention to resort fees when booking hotels for conferences and
meetings.
"If you aren't a savvy consumer, things can get very costly,
very quickly," Berman said.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Bernard Orr)