(The author is a Reuters contributor.)

By Cheryl Tan

NEW YORK, June 2 Hugues Lechanoine may be based in Paris, one of the world's most beloved cities in the world, but when he travels for work, a place he particularly enjoys visiting may surprise you: Minneapolis.

"Minneapolis defied my expectations, and I love a city that manages to surprise me," said the managing director of Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, who oversees the company's branded wine business. "It boasts an incredibly diverse set of cultural and recreational offerings."

And, he added, there are numerous restaurants and bars in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Lechanoine has provided the following tips for any business traveler to the area.

Stay: The Westin Minneapolis. The hotel is a landmark property and is centrally located in the old Farmers and Mechanics Bank building. It's also home to Bank, a restaurant within the hotel that has an impressive wine vault and set of private dining and meeting rooms.

Cup of Joe: Five Watt Coffee. I start my day with an Americano every morning, and this local coffeehouse - which roasts and serves its own coffee - is a destination I'll visit whenever I'm in town.

Power meals: Spoon and Stable. The restaurant is located in a former horse stable, and offers a mix of Midwestern and French cuisine. I love the building's aesthetic and look forward to their duck confit hash, one of my favorite dishes on the menu.

Business meeting spot: Hazeltine National Golf Club. You learn a lot about who you're doing business with during a round of golf.

Team outing: Orpheum Theatre. I was first introduced to the Orpheum last fall during "An Evening with the Ryder Cup Captains," Davis Love III and Darren Clarke. It was an interactive Q&A with the golfers kicking off the countdown to the 2016 tournament. My team and I actually love the theater, and the history and architecture of this particular venue is magnificent. (Side note: The city of Minneapolis acquired the building from musician Bob Dylan and his brother in the 1980s.)

Boite: Marvel Bar. This speakeasy is considered one of the best cocktail bars in the country and has a great selection of craft offerings. I'll either order their Afterburner (a gin drink that involves orange and lemon juice and vinegar among other ingredients) or an Old Fashioned.

Tourist trap: Minnesota's lakes. There are three large lakes in the middle of downtown Minneapolis that are surrounded by numerous parks and local food stands. I've always enjoyed the outdoors and try to fit a run around Lake Calhoun or along Lake of the Isles in during my visit.

Shopping: Askov Finlayson. This men's store was opened by two brothers who also own The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar. What's unique about the store is their "Keep the North Cold" collection, a bespoke offering that's part of their campaign to combat climate change.

Dining must: Manny's Steakhouse. The restaurant has an inherent charm and personality and is known for serving some of the best steaks in town. During my last visit, I ordered their Porterhouse along with my favorite American side dish, mac and cheese. It's been one of the best classic American meals I've had to date and paired perfectly with Mouton Cadet's 2013 Bordeaux.

Killing time at the airport: Surdyk's Flights Wine Market and Bar. It's both a full-service café and bar, and gourmet food and wine market with artisanal fare. It's the perfect spot to grab a quick meal and enjoy a glass of wine before boarding your flight. (Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)