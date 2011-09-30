MUNICH, Sept 30 Got 48 hours to spare in Munich
during Oktoberfest, the world's largest fair?
Oktoberfest was first celebrated 201 years ago when Crown
Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese and invited Munich's
citizens to join the party on the Theresienwiesen ("Wiesn").
These days the festival is held mostly in September as
October gets too cold. This year it runs from Sept 17 to Oct 3.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors get
the most out of a visit to Oktoberfest, where a record amount of
beer -- 7.1 million litres -- was consumed last year.
Friday
5 p.m. - Gear up for the Oktoberfest by shopping around for
your own Bavarian garb, which has come back into fashion over
the past decade.
Try wearing lederhosen (if you're a man) or a dirndl (for
women) if you're up for the authentic feel. The regional
clothing now exists in a dazzling spectrum of styles from the
austere and traditional to modern and mildly pornographic.
You can often lay your hands on the kit anywhere in Munich
from the luxury boutiques on Maximilianstrasse to the second
hand shops tucked away in side streets, as well as online.
Other regional dress, from Scottish kilts to Dutch dress and
clogs, are also warmly welcomed.
Clad in your new outfit, take a first stroll across the
"Wiesn" to soak up the atmosphere: the aroma of cotton candy,
roasted almonds and the scent of barley and hops of the main
protagonist, the beer.
Some 6.4 million visitors from Germany and as far afield as
the United States attended the Oktoberfest last year.
7 p.m. - Take it easy tonight if you plan to return for
another session tomorrow.
If you're keen to rub shoulders with celebrities, head to the
Hippodrom tent where Bayern Munich footballers, former tennis
star Boris Becker and German actors are often sighted.
Young locals favour the Schuetzen-Festzelt tent, famous for
its suckling pig in maltbeer. Even younger locals head to the
Schottenhamel where Oktoberfest's first keg is tapped.
Traditional charm can be found in the Hacker tent -- decked
out in white and blue, colours representing Bavaria's skies --
at the Braeurosl or Augustiner tents. The latter is the only
brewery that still uses wooden kegs for storage. Its beer is
also served in the Fischer Vroni tent.
The Oktoberfest tents serve local delicacies such as oxen,
pork knuckles and cunningly thirst-provoking, salty pretzels.
But for a less pricey version and possibly more authentic Munich
meal, try one of the city's many beer gardens.
The Augustiner near the Central Station is a favourite
after-work meeting spot. The Chinese Tower in the English Garden
is a classic, but farther away from the main festivities.
Hirschgarten is more suited for families.
If the weather is not being kind to you, you could head to
the area around Marienplatz to check out the city hall and the
cathedral and find a restaurant in the pedestrian zone. The
Bratwurst Gloeckl offers good traditional food.
Saturday
11 a.m. - If you want to get into a beer tent but have not
made a reservation, be prepared to turn up before noon. Tents
open at 9 a.m. on the weekends and while there is seating for
some 115,000 people in total, they shut once they are full.
On the final weekend last year, access to the entire Wiesn
site had to be shut off for several hours due to overcrowding.
For your first view of the fair, try a turn on the Ferris
wheel. For the more adventurous, try one of the stomach-turning
rollercoasters now, rather than after sampling the beer.
The Toboggan, offering the sight of punters trying to stay
upright on an uphill conveyor belt, is an all-time favourite.
Its entertainment value makes up for its lack of gut-churning
potential.
Once you are inside a tent, where the oompah of the brass
bands mingles with the cheer of merry drinkers and sing-alongs,
find a table, order drinks and food, and have fun. Prost!
Be aware though that the beer not only comes in a 1 litre
'mass' glass but at around 6 percent is also stronger than the
brew you might be used to. Pace yourself or risk becoming a
Bierleiche (literally translated: a beer corpse).
The litre will cost between 8.70 euros ($11.87) and 9.20
euros this year, roughly 35 cents more than last year.
Learn a few key Bavarian phrases to navigate your way around
the tents: Biddscheen for please, Bierdimpfe for "tavern potato"
for a notorious beer drinker (hint: don't become one) and Heisl
for toilet.
11 p.m. - All but a few tents have served their last round
now and will close shortly. A few places, like the
Schuetzen-Festzelt, have a ritual last song of the night. So if
you're into Rainhard Fendrich -- an Austrian pop star who goes
down well with the Bavarian crowd too -- head to the Schuetzen
for a recital of his love song "Weus'd a Herz host wia a
Bergwerk" ("Because you have a heart like a mine". Yes, it works
better in German).
You can either go on to Weinzelt (the wine tent) or the
Kaefer tent, both of which still serve alcohol after midnight.
Alternatively, there are after-parties all over the city.
Follow the locals. Surely, by now you will have befriended some.
If you haven't, it may be because you didn't check out
Oktoberfest's very own Bavarian dictionary at:
www.oktoberfest.de/en/lexikon/.
In Schwanthalerhoehe, the district that lies downtown just
beyond the monumental statue of Bavaria, many bars remain open
and rowdy all night long.
If clubbing is your thing, however, and you want to dance
off some of those beer-calories, try out the stylish -- if a tad
pretentious -- P1 club.
Located underneath the Haus der Kunst art museum, a
Nazi-built structure which hosted the infamous 1937 exhibition
of "degenerate art", P1 is a favourite haunt for Munich's upper
class and celebrities.
The doormen are ruthless in their entrance policy, so glam
up or you'll be left standing in the cold.
Sunday
9 a.m. (or whenever you can make it out of bed) - To cure
your hangover, try a walk around the English Gardens, a rare
oasis of tranquility during the Oktoberfest and one of the
world's largest urban parks -- more expansive than even New
York's Central Park.
Don't be taken by surprise if you wander into the area
reserved for naked sunbathers. The Free Body Culture (FKK)
movement was founded in the early 20th century and succeeded in
taking much of the smut and embarrassment out of nudity.
Another curiosity is the surfers riding the small waves at
the mouth of an artificial stream running through the gardens.
An alternative relaxing destination just out of town is Lake
Starnberg, formed from ice age glaciers from the Alps and
offering stunning mountain views on a clear day.
The hardy can attempt a dip in the 21-km long freshwater
lake, go windsurfing or sailing, while the more laid-back can
simply stroll along the shore with its brightly painted wooden
boathouses or hop on a ferry.
And if you still haven't had enough of the Oktoberfest,
return to the Wiesn to check out more beer, rollercoasters and
amusement rides.
Look after your belongings, however. So far this year's lost
and found's list of curiosities includes: 460 personal identity
cards, 130 mobile phones, a Viking helmet, a walking frame and
several wedding rings.
For a story on the top 10 things to do at Oktoberfest, click
on
For a story on the top 10 Oktoberfests outside of Germany,
click on
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Additional Reporting by Peter Maushagen, editing by Paul
Casciato)