By Martina Fuchs
| MUSCAT, Sept 2
MUSCAT, Sept 2 The capital of the sultanate of
Oman stands in stark contrast to the nearby glitzy trade and
business hub of Dubai with no high-rise buildings to obscure the
beauty of its Arabesque architecture, ancient fortifications and
generous corniche.
Muscat, where men wear spotless white robes, the traditional
woven kuma hat and for festive occasions a khanjar (curved
traditional dagger) in their belts, and women long abaya cloaks,
has preserved much of its rich history and culture.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help you get the
most out of 48 hours in the oldest independent state in the Arab
world, which has been ruled by the al-Said family since 1744.
MONDAY
10 p.m. Spend your first evening enjoying the 1,001 Nights
atmosphere and oriental decor of The Chedi
hotel(www.ghmhotels.com). Stylish lounges serve non-alcoholic
"mocktails", while an infinity pool in a lush green garden, and
a stretch of private, sandy shore provide a relaxing atmosphere.
Most bungalows at the hotel have scenic views either on the sea
or the surrounding mountains. Or try the Shangri-La
(www.shangri-la.com), a luxurious three-hotel resort village and
signature spa, a drive away from the capital in a desert setting
of rugged mountains.
For the lower-budget traveler, go to the Corniche Hotel,
just steps away from the fish market in the Mutrah area of town.
TUESDAY
6 a.m. Rise with the sun and dash out to get photographs of
the daily catch being delivered to the fish market in the Mutrah
port, as well as the scaling, cleaning and weighing of hammour,
tuna or octopus then spend time listening to the fish merchants
haggling over the bounty of the sea.
8 a.m. After this first photo opportunity, it's time to grab
breakfast. Head to the rooftop Al Boom restaurant in the
Marina Hotel overlooking the harbor, a few steps across from the
fish market. Muscat means "anchorage", and cruise ships as well
as fishing boats are berthed at the port around the clock.
10 a.m. Now it's time to take in some culture. Muscat is
home to a number of museums, including the Museum of Omani
Heritage, the National Museum of Oman, or the Oman Natural
History Museum.
Visit the Bait al-Zubair museum (www.baitalzubairmuseum.com)
on al-Saidiya Street in Old Muscat, which houses a vast
collection of ancient household equipment, costumes and weapons,
or the Bait al-Baranda museum (www.baitalbaranda.com) on the
seafront in Mutrah, presenting Muscat's ancient life, geology,
and folk arts. It is open Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1
p.m and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
12 p.m. From Bait al-Zubair, walk either across the street
to the Bait Muzna Gallery for a taste of local art
(www.baitmuznagallery.com), or take a refreshment a few steps
away at the Muscat Light Restaurant & Coffeeshop, before
continuing your walk through Old Muscat to the Sultan's Palace.
1 p.m. A colonnade surrounded by palm trees and royal court
buildings leads to the palace, which was built in 1972 but is
not open to visitors. It is flanked by the al- Mirani and
al-Jalali Forts, both built in the 1580s during the Portuguese
occupation of Muscat.
3 p.m. Now head to the Mutrah souk (market), and stop for a
quick bite at the street eatery Fastfood'n'Juice Centre to the
left of the entrance to grab a shwarma (sandwich) and a cup of
sweet chai (tea).
5 p.m. Explore the Mutrah souk, open daily from 8 a.m. to 1
p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday to Thursday and 5 p.m. to 9
p.m. on Friday, a market housed under a roof with a labyrinth of
small alleyways where everything from khanjars to silverwork,
gold jewelry, textiles, spices and incense is sold. Make sure
you've polished your haggling skills.
7 p.m. Enjoy an energy-boosting pomegranate, banana or mango
fruit juice at al-Ahli Coffeeshop in the heart of the souk.
8 p.m. You must be hungry by now. Restaurants serving Omani
dishes are rare, but try the cuisine of the Bin Ateeq in the
al-Khuwair area, serving harees, made from wheat mixed with
meat, or maqbous, a rice dish with saffron cooked over spicy
meat. For dessert, have halwa, traditional Omani sweets,
containing eggs, sugar, saffron, cardamom, and nuts.
Alcohol is only available in selected restaurants and luxury
hotels, but usually quite expensive. Omani qahwa (coffee) is
delicious however, mixed with cardamom powder and often
accompanied with dates.
If you travel during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan,
refrain from eating, drinking or smoking in public during
daylight hours.
10 p.m. Muscat's nightlife is rather thin, but you can have
a drink at the Trader Vic's in the InterContinental hotel for
cocktails, or at the romantic John Barry Bar with live piano
music in the Grand Hyatt. If you are lucky, you can catch a
concert of the Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra
(www.facebook.com/royalomansymphonyorchestra).
If all of this doesn't tempt you, take a stroll along the
corniche to enjoy the harbour scenery.
WEDNESDAY
You may want to venture out of the city for the day,
consider the options of: diving (www.omandivecenter.com),
birdwatching (www.birdsoman.com), horse-riding, dolphin and
whale-watching or off-road wadi-bashing in the desert dunes.
Camel races are also held on Fridays from October to April,
but check with the Directorate-General for Camel Affairs first
when the race is taking place.
8 a.m. Otherwise, start your day with breakfast in the
Bedouin-cultured garden of the Kargeen Caffe
(www.kargeencaffe.com) in Madinat Qaboos.
9 a.m. Take a taxi to the sprawling Sultan Qaboos Grand
Mosque, which is able to accommodate up to 20,000 worshippers.
Construction of the white marble mosque with ceramic floral
murals and a Swarovski crystal chandelier started in 1995 and
was completed in 2001. The mosque is open daily for Muslims, and
for non-Muslims Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Visitors must wear long sleeves, trousers or long skirts, and
women must cover their hair.
10 a.m. A nice place to see old silver ornaments, copper
crafts and samples of Omani ships is the National Museum. It is
open Saturday to Thursday from 9.30 a.m. - 1.30 p.m.
1 p.m. Have lunch at the classroom restaurant of the
National Hospitality Institute, tucked away in the Wadi
al-Kabir, where students train to become chefs and offer an
international menu. Be aware that a "training eye" camera is
installed in the restaurant. (www.nhioman.com/contactus.html)
3 p.m. You may have spotted them from a distance the
previous day. Now it's time to climb up to the al-Jalali and
al-Mirani Forts, accessible only via a steep step. Get access
permission from the Heritage Ministry at the Museum of Omani
Heritage. The twin forts once served as bastions to defend
Muscat's harbour. The Portuguese bolstered the already existing
fortifications during their occupation in the 1580s.
5 p.m. Bring home an Arabian gift from Bateel
(www.bateel.com), a gourmet dates company which offers filled
Segai dates with caramelised pecan or date chocolates with
nougat pistachio, a silver khanjar (curved traditional
dagger)from the souk costing between 30 rials ($77.9) to 500
rials, or a kuma, a handmade woven hat which costs around 30
rials.
If you have bigger pockets, purchase a fragrance from luxury
perfume house Amouage (www.amouage.com), produced from
frankincense, musk and other oriental ingredients.
7 p.m. Before packing your bags, enjoy a dinner at Mumtaz
Mahal ("beautiful palace"), an Indian restaurant located on the
hill behind Qurum Natural Park.
The best time to visit Muscat is between November and March,
when maximum temperatures range between 25 and 35 degrees
Celsius. The Shamal, a dust-laden wind, blows from March to
August.
($1 = 0.385 Omani Rials)
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs, editing by Paul Casciato)