By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Jan 13 Hospitality is king in New
Orleans whether the city is hosting major sports events, the
annual Mardi Gras or thousands of visitors who have dropped in
for a fun weekend.
Known as the Big Easy or the Crescent City, New Orleans,
which straddles the Mississippi River, is famous for its French
Creole cuisine, distinctive architecture, jazz music and unique
blend of influences from the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
make the most of a short visit to Louisiana's largest city.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - The city is packed with hotels ranging from small
B&Bs to luxury hotels. To get the most from a short visit stay
downtown or in the French Quarter for easy access to many
attractions. Click on "where to stay" on the website
www.neworleansonline.com for a selection of hotels.
Absorb local culture at the 200-year-old Napoleon House bar
with its aged walls and Napoleon-related lore. Relax in the
main bar or courtyard with a Pimm's Cup or Bloody Mary. Try a
plate of jambalaya or bowl of gumbo, or split a half-muffuletta
sandwich with a friend. (500 Chartres St., 504-524-9752)
6 p.m. - Amble down the block to Jackson Square, where New
Orleans took shape almost 300 years ago. Explore some of the
city's oldest buildings, including St. Louis Cathedral, the
Cabildo, which was once the seat of colonial government, and
the historic Pontalba Apartments, the first of the Spanish
apartments built in the city. Take a short walk across Decatur
Street to the Moonwalk, a favorite spot to view ships and
ferries plying the Mississippi River.
7 p.m. - Eat dinner at the Pelican Club, a lovely, hidden
gem where sumptuous Creole and Cajun dishes reflect Italian,
French and Asian influences. (615 Bienville, 504-523-1504)
8:30 p.m. - Feel the Bourbon Street vibe at Irvin
Mayfield's Jazz Playhouse, just inside the Royal Sonesta Hotel.
(300 Bourbon St., 504-586-0300)
Walk or take a pedicab to the neighboring Marigny District
and sample sounds along Frenchmen Street from jazz at Snug
Harbor or to other styles at the Spotted Cat, d.b.a. and the
Blue Nile. (500 and 600 blocks of Frenchmen Street)
10:30 p.m. - Head to Cafe du Monde at the French Market for
a steaming cup of dark coffee and a plate of French beignets.
(800 Decatur St., 504-525-4544)
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. - Have a hearty breakfast at Stanley on Jackson
Square. Poached-egg dishes and savory sauces highlight a menu
of local specialties, along with scrambled eggs, bacon and
pancakes. (547 St. Ann St., 504-587-0093)
10 a.m. - See the city with New Orleans Movie Tours. During
the tour clips from 30 locally shot films are shown while
visiting sites from such films as "Green Lantern" and "The
Expendables." The tour also offers close-ups on neighborhoods
and sets of movies currently being filmed. (801 Decatur St.,
800-979-3370)
12:30 p.m. - Time to try New Orleans' favorite sandwich.
Johnny's Po-Boys offers dozens, from the classic fried oyster,
fried shrimp or roast beef on French bread to crab cake or
chicken Parmesan po-boys. (511 St. Louis St., 504-524-8129)
1:30 p.m. - Learn about local history at the Historic New
Orleans Collection, a museum and research center housed in a
complex of historic French Quarter buildings. Browse the
artworks, books and artifacts, and tour a 19th century
townhouse. (533 Royal St., 504-523-4662)
3 p.m. - Take a cab to Magazine Street to explore one of
the city's most unusual retail scenes. Bohemian and upscale
apparel shops stand among art galleries, antiques stores and
restaurants housed in quaint, funky and historic buildings.
Browse the shops. Indulge your sweet tooth at Sucre, with its
irresistible selection of pastries, chocolates and specialty
macaroons. (3025 Magazine St., 504-520-8311)
5 p.m. - Hail a cab to St. Charles Avenue and the stately
Columns Hotel. Relax on the veranda with a Mint Julep amid the
oak trees, or step into the Victorian Lounge for a cocktail in
a setting from another era. Then ride the streetcar back
downtown. (3811 St. Charles Ave., 504-899-9308)
7 p.m. - Enjoy the fabulous river view at Galvez Restaurant
in the French Quarter. High arched windows showcase the
glittering lights of passing ships as you dine on Spanish
Seafood Bouillabaisse or Seared Scallops al Albariño. (914
North Peters St., 504-595-3400)
8:30 p.m. - Music is a must in the cradle of jazz. Visit
One Eyed Jacks (615 Toulouse St., 504-569-8361) or Tipitina'S
(501 Napoleon Ave., 504-895-8477). .
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m. - Stroll along the river in Woldenburg Park, at
the edge of the French Quarter or board the free ferry at the
foot of Canal Street and take a quick ride across and back to
sense the power of the Mighty Mississippi.
10 a.m. - Head for the Garden District and Commander's
Palace restaurant for Sunday brunch. Enjoy sumptuous dishes in
an elegant 19th century home, with live jazz music. (1403
Washington Ave., 504-899-8221)
12 noon - Ride the Canal Street streetcar through Mid-City,
and take the Carrollton Avenue spur to the end of the line.
Step into City Park and walk the promenade past moss-draped oak
trees to the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, next
to New Orleans Museum of Art.
Step into neighboring City Park Botanical Gardens and
stroll the walkways through sprawling gardens, or view the
latest exhibits and permanent collection at the art museum.
3 p.m. - Visit the Marigny District for a refreshing break
at the Three Muses. Enjoy a cold beer or cocktail and snack on
the Feta Fries as you wind down your weekend in New Orleans.
(536 Frenchmen St., 504-298-8746)