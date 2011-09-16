By Alexandria Sage
| PARIS, Sept 16
PARIS, Sept 16 The city of glamour, grande
cuisine and the ghosts of the guillotined is one of Europe's
most beautiful. Welcoming some 28 million visitors a year, Paris
offers everything from some of the most famous museums and
restaurants in the world to charming cobblestone alleys and
boutiques galore.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a visit to the French capital. While 48
hours is not nearly enough for this beloved metropolis, it will
whet your appetite for your next visit.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. Why not kick off the weekend with a "verre", or glass
of wine, as the French do, or perhaps a licorice-flavoured
pastis aperitif. Paris cafes are the pride of the city, and the
most famous are located on the Left Bank. After popping in to
the Eglise de Saint-Germain-des-Pres, an ancient abbey with
sixth-century roots, enjoy a "pause" at Les Deux Magots or Cafe
de Flore. Between the two world wars and immediately after, both
cafes welcomed writers, poets and artists from Pablo Picasso and
Ernest Hemingway to Albert Camus and Simone de Beauvoir.
8 p.m. Keeping with the literary theme, make your way south
to Montparnasse, the neighborhood where intellectuals and
artists flocked at the beginning of the 20th century. Splurge at
Le Dome, an Art Deco institution featuring platters piled high
with oysters and other fresh seafood. And remember the champagne
-- after all, it's your first night in Paris.
10 p.m. You're close enough to stroll to the Montparnasse
Tower for a spectacular view across the City of Light. The
689-foot office tower, completed in 1973, wins no prizes for
beauty -- until you get to viewing area at the top from where,
as Parisians like to note, you can no longer see it.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. Hop onto one of Paris' 20,000 Velib city bikes,
rentable for a modest fee from docking stations all over the
city, and head to Ile de la Cite for a first look at Notre Dame
before the crowds descend. Count the saints carved out along the
cathedral's facade and notice the gargoyles peering menacingly
from the towers of the French Gothic masterpiece.
Nearby are Sainte Chapelle with its unforgettable stained
glass windows and La Conciergerie, the former prison where Marie
Antoinette spent her last months before meeting her grisly end
at the guillotine in 1793.
11:30 a.m. Cross to the right bank via Ile Saint-Louis -- a
picturesque island in the Seine where Paris' best ice cream,
Berthillon, is sold -- and you find yourself in the Marais. Once
swampland, the Marais became the fashionable place to live in
the 17th century before falling into disrepair. In the 19th
century it was the Jewish quarter and a tasty falafel with
grilled eggplant can still be had along the Rue de Rosiers. The
Marais is known today for its gay and lesbian nightlife and is
home also to trendy boutiques, small art galleries, cafes and
museums, including the Picasso Museum and the Musee Carnavalet,
which documents the history of Paris.
Enjoy lunch at one of the many cafes in the neighborhood,
but don't forget to enjoy a stroll through the Place des Vosges,
Paris' oldest plaza, with its stunning brick and stone arched
pavilions and luxury residences. Victor Hugo was a resident in
the 19th century -- and Dominique Strauss-Kahn is one today.
3 p.m. A quick metro ride from St. Paul station will take
you to the Palais Royal across from the Louvre, whose
rectangular garden will revive the senses before you tackle
France's largest museum and the world's most visited. When it
comes to the Louvre, the best strategy is to pick a wing or two
-- don't try to do it all. "Courage!", as the French say.
7 a.m. It's time to sit down and enjoy a show. Indeed it's a
bit touristy these days, but still -- Le Moulin Rouge cabaret
and its showgirls have been entertaining Paris since 1889. A
revue and meal doesn't come cheap, but how often these days can
you watch a can-can during dinner? Make your way to the base of
Montmartre for the show and afterwards enjoy a stroll around the
(quite safe) red-light district. Prefer men in wigs instead? Try
Cabaret Michou for a drag show.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. It's time to see Paris' best-known landmark at first
light. Whether you brave the queues and climb the tower -- by
stairs or lift -- or just admire it from the ground, the Eiffel
Tower cannot be missed. Across the Seine at Trocadero, an
assortment of cafes provide first-rate views.
11 a.m. On the banks of the Seine, hop on a Bateau Mouche
for a one-hour cruise along the river, passing such sights as
Les Invalides, where Napoleon is buried, the Grand and Petit
Palais -- both constructed for the Universal Expo in 1900 -- and
the Pont Neuf, Paris' oldest bridge.
1 p.m. Head north from Trocadero to reach the Arc de
Triomphe, under whose famous arch have marched scores of
victorious armies, including in 1944 when French and American
troops were greeted by cheering Parisians. Pay your respects at
the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, then walk east down the Champs
Elysees, a celebrated tree-lined boulevard dominated today by
clothing chain stores and tourists. The approach to Place de la
Concorde is worth the crowds however. Admire the Luxor Obelisk
honoring Pharaoh Ramses II at the center of the plaza, and
ignore the traffic as you try to imagine what the square was
like at the height of the French Revolution, when the guillotine
erected here chopped off hundreds of heads.
3 p.m. All that contemplation of mortality calls for a visit
to Pere Lachaise, Paris' biggest and most famous cemetery on the
eastern side of the city. Visit the graves of scores of poets,
artists, politicians and more, from Moliere and Edith Piaf to
Oscar Wilde, Gertrude Stein and the Doors' Jim Morrison.
Bid adieu to your Paris weekend with a final verre at one of
the many cafes around Place Gambetta and plan your next trip.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)
