NEW YORK, Sept 2 Picking top barbecue spots is a
tad dangerous. The emotions connected to hometown recipes run as
deeply as their flavors. Nevertheless online travel adviser
Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) couldn't resist taking a
stab at where to find finger-licking good beef and pork dishes
for the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Reuters has not endorsed this
list:
1. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Find quintessential Eastern North Carolina barbecue (hint:
slow-roasted pork and thin, vinegar-based sauce) in Chapel Hill
at cult favorite Allen & Son Barbecue. No need to wear your
jacket and tie to this neighborhood joint; its floors are
covered in vinyl tile and its tables with checkered table
cloths. Keith Allen cuts the hickory wood himself, then uses his
secret ingredient to smoke house specialties like
fall-off-the-bone ribs and BBQ sandwiches. Accompany Allen's
tangy dishes with a glass of sweet tea, and remember to save -
or compartmentalize - room for southern sweets like homemade
peach cobbler.
2. Memphis, Tennessee
Dry rub reigns in Memphis, where restaurants throw elbows to
win the hearts of visitors and would take to their secret
recipes to the grave. Heavy hitter Charles Vergos' Rendezvous,
opened in 1948 by "Mr. Downtown" Vergos himself, dishes out
slabs of pork - part wet, part dry. "Vous style" ribs are basted
with vinegar before being dusted with savory spices, creating a
crispy, smoked bark. Though Vergos passed away in 2010, his
legacy lives on in downtown Memphis. Those without a trip to the
River City on the horizon need not fear: Rendezvous ships ribs,
pork shoulder, barbecue sauce and other specialty items at a
pricey - though worthy - cost.
3. Kansas City, Kansas
We know Anthony Bourdain brought legitimate attention to
Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - a restaurant nestled inside a corner
gas station - years ago. But after a visit just this past
spring, we couldn't miss the opportunity to talk about the
unassuming gem's menu. Pulled pork sandwiches slathered in a
spicy sauce with sweet undertones are just the start at this
Kansas City favorite. Order a full slab of ribs - fit for you
and a friend or two - and drown them in KC's rise-to-the-top
table sauce.
4. Austin, Texas
The only thing better than chowing down on Texas barbecue is
chowing down on Texas barbecue outside at a live rock concert.
Stubb's Bar-B-Q combines Austin's two claims to fame - barbecue
and live music - at one awesome downtown venue. Gracing the menu
is barbecued brisket, served with your choice of two sides,
including coleslaw, fried okra or pinto beans. And while other
southern states perfect pork, Texas focuses its culinary
attention on beef brisket. Prepared with a simple seasoning -
usually just salt and pepper - the beef is slowly cooked over
wood or coals. Some joints sop their meat in a famous beer,
lemon and vinegar concoction, while others let the brisket speak
for its savory self.
5. Chicago, Illinois
Follow a comedy show at Second City with a trip to Smoque,
Chicago's go-to restaurant for fall-off-the-bone ribs and
barbecue. Take the L train to Irving Park - a neighborhood north
of the Loop - for brisket, pulled pork, Texas-style sausage and
smoked chicken. "Low and slow" is Smoque's slogan, and the
thoughtful methodology pays off. Though Chi-town is climbing the
ranks of America's foodie towns and reservation-necessary
restaurants like Girl and the Goat and Publican are serving
snout-to-tail pork to critical acclaim, it's Smoque that's got
the city's barbecue title on lockdown.
6. Holly Hill, South Carolina
South Carolina isn't a particularly large state, but you'd
never guess from its extraordinary variety of secret barbecue
recipes. In the western part of the state, pork comes drenched
in a thick, ketchup-based tomato sauce. Central South Carolina
prides itself on a mustard-vinegar-brown sugar combination. And
on the east coast, it's the whole hog served up in a
watered-down vinegar and pepper blend. To taste the central
"Carolina Gold" recipe, head to Sweatman's Bar-b-que in Holly
Hill. Carnivores drive more than 100 miles for the mustard-style
pork, and the pig-filled buffet makes each mile worth it.
7. Santa Barbara, California
On your next trip to the West Coast, make room in both your
itinerary and stomach for Santa Maria Style Barbecue. Unique to
the Santa Maria Valley in central California, the method starts
with a fairly typical rub of salt, pepper and garlic. Then grill
masters takes an unexpected and fabulous turn by cooking special
cuts like tri-tip beef rump over red oak coals. Chefs at
farmers' markets across the Santa Barbara region take pride in
their smoked craft, so be sure to bring your appetite.
8. Honolulu, Hawaii
A visit to the 50th state is pretty much guaranteed to
culminate at a luau. Most resorts in Hawaii offer a once-a-week
celebration - stocked with leis, hula dancers and fire throwers
- that tells mesmerizing stories of ancient Polynesia. Its feast
is a spread that shares Hawaii's heritage through food, and the
main course: a whole roasted pig. Called kalua pig, it's
prepared in an underground pit, an imu, and paired with other
Hawaiian dishes like poke, similar to a ceviche, and poi, a
viscous dish made from the taro plant.
9. Doral, Florida
South of the equator, the epitome of barbecue excellence is
found in Brazil, where churrasco - that's Portuguese for
barbecue - is king. But you don't have to travel that far to
find world-class churrasco. At the aptly named Churrasco's just
west of Miami, you can choose from top-notch standards like
grilled chicken, short ribs, and every cut of steak you could
wish for. Pair these with sides like fried sweet plantains and
black beans.
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you like your barbecue extra spicy, look no further than
Jamaican "jerk" barbecue, where meats are dry-rubbed or
marinated in an aggressive mixture of fiery spices. But you
don't have to travel to tropical locales to get your fill: The
Jamaican Jerk Hut in Philadelphia has some of the best jerk this
side of Cuba. Jerk chicken is the staple of the menu, but, if
you're feeling brave, take it to the next level with the curry
goat or oxtail stew. Whatever you choose, you can't go wrong.
Just make sure to keep a tall glass of water at the ready.
