Oct 7 Last-minute flights and getaways are
sometimes the way to go if your goal is to travel on the cheap.
But when it comes to avoiding extra travel costs, it's planning
ahead that's the guaranteed remedy. Online travel experts
Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) offers its top 10 budget
busting travel mistakes for travellers to avoid. Reuters has not
endorsed this list:
1. Keep it light ... don't overpack
Fliers nowadays aren't just dealing with the ever-ballooning
baggage fees. They're also dealing with weight limits, which
unfortunately have come down as the price of fuel has gone up.
The penalty for going over weight is high enough that passengers
are unloading clothes in the middle of airports just to beat
associated fees. Beyond that, having more bags than you can
carry leads to porter and bellboy costs every time you move from
point A to B. Our tip: Plan your wardrobe ahead of time and pack
versatile staples - like a black dress or nice pair of jeans -
to save luggage space.
2. Currency gotchas
Exchange rates matter, so be sure to research the currency
value of whatever country you're traveling to before making
pricey flight decisions. Destinations in Canada, Australia and
pretty much anywhere in Western Europe currently boast strong
currencies, so instead of Paris, try Budapest; instead of
London, try Prague; and instead of Vancouver, try Hanoi.
Obviously swapping Canada out for Vietnam is a bit extreme, but
it pays - literally - to know how much the Vietnamese Dong
offers in getting the biggest bang for your bucks. Also, be
smart about where you change your currency (not at the airport).
3. Weather whoops
An amazing number of people don't check the forecast before
taking off on a trip. The result: they end up the lucky owners
of overpriced sweatshirts, flip flops and umbrellas. While an I
heart London hoodie and Minnie Mouse umbrella may serve as
lasting souvenirs, they can also burn up your pocket-change
before you even leave the hotel lobby.
4. Keep in touch ... without the phone charges
Roaming, data chargers, third party carriers - there are as
many ways to rack up extra costs as there will be zeroes added
to your phone bill. But only if you aren't paying attention.
Before departure, call your cell phone company to ensure you
understand exactly what your provider charges its customers
abroad. To avoid a devastating bill, upgrade temporarily to an
international calling plan, use local Wi-Fi, invest in a SIM
card, or - if you're really brave - leave your phone at home.
5. Forgotten tech toys
Tech-savvy travelers should write a checklist - whether on
an iPad or pad of paper - of travel essentials. Free Wi-Fi at
your local airport is useless if you've left your computer's
adapter plugged in at home or the office. Catalog the items you
use and their accessories to guarantee chargers, batteries,
earbuds and other often-forgotten gadgets make it out the front
door. Otherwise, you may find yourself taking a big bite out of
your budget by paying airport prices for duplicate tech toys.
6. Following the crowd
Cut costs on your next vacation by going off the beaten path
or dodging your destination's high season. Push your ski
vacation in British Columbia back to the spring and avoid
January's packed mountains. Or take the kids out of school early
in the year for a long weekend in Disney; the parks are
significantly less crowded and nearby beaches offer just as much
80 degree charm as they do in summer months. With autumn around
the corner, schedule an autumn foliage tour in North Carolina
and skip the New England cluster. Savvy planning and a few
pulled strings are all it takes.
7. Tips for service ... different in every country
Do your research and learn the customary tipping habits of
whatever country you're visiting. Mexican servers expect a 10-15
percent tip for sit-down service, while in Fiji, tipping is
discouraged and almost no one tips the bartender at pubs in
Britain. Get the inside scoop on tipping, from bar tabs to
safari day rates, from our how-to guide for tipping around the
world.
8. Buy insurance
A travel emergency, whether as simple as a canceled flight
or as scary as a hurricane or heart attack, can simultaneously
take the fun out of a trip and leave you with a massive bill.
Protect yourself against unexpected hotel and transportation
costs - or uncovered doctors or hospital charges - by investing
in insurance. Don't know where to start? Check out our travel
tip on buying travel insurance.
9. Overlooking ground transportation
Stepping off a long-haul flight oftentimes results in
stepping into an expensive form of transportation. If frugal
travel is your priority, pass on the cab and opt instead for a
form of public transportation from the airport. Research ahead
of time - our flight guides are a good place to start - to
identify what trains, trolleys, ferries and other modes of cheap
transport could replace a high-priced taxi or private car
service. In Chicago, for example, a metered cab costs passengers
$35-40 to get downtown. A short ride on the "L" - Chicago's
elevated train system - is only $2.25.
10. Frequent flier miles ... don't miss out
Though it's a hard commitment to make, loyalty to airlines,
credit cards and hotels pays off. Make the effort to fly with a
certain few airlines - typically the heavy hitters based at your
local airport - and register as a frequent flier to qualify for
free flights and travel savings. Also consider using credit
cards linked to major airlines.
