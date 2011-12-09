NEW YORK Dec 9 The mingled aromas of mulled wine
and gingerbread, thousands of starry lights and stalls heaving
with crafts and gifts. There's nothing like a Christmas market
to put you in the holiday spirit. That's why online travel
list:
1. Strasbourg, France
Strasbourg's Christmas market takes pride of place in front
of the sublime, towering Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg.
It's the largest and oldest Christmas market in France. For more
than 400 years the city has welcomed visitors to its
Christkindelsmarik. Beautifully made Christmas decorations,
Nativity figurines and traditional delicacies (spiced bread,
mulled wine and foie gras) fill the stalls. Each year, a
different country is celebrated; in 2011, it's Switzerland's
turn. Place Gutenberg will host a Swiss market featuring
authentic delicacies, concerts, dancing and exhibitions from its
cantons. Running until Dec.31.
2. Quebec City, Canada
Just four years old, Quebec City's Christmas market has
become a fixture on the festive calendar. Its setting is beyond
compare. The cobble-stoned streets of Vieux Quebec are made for
Christmas cards and the guaranteed cold weather cries out for
the hearty fare and drinks that are on sale from the cheery
vendors. Among the delicacies are traditional raisin-studded
gingerbread, pretzels, roast chestnuts and delicious
Santa-shaped chocolates. Running until Dec. 11.
3. Copenhagen, Denmark
Tivoli Gardens, the famous amusement park, hosts
Copenhagen's Christmas markets. The willow trees are festooned
with lights, there are almost four miles of colorful stalls and
the little ones will be able to see how the residents of
Nissekøbing spend their time. The market welcomes about 1
million visitors each year, most of whom will want to take a
ride on the carousels, Chinese lantern and Elves' Train. Running
until Dec. 30.
4. Chicago, Illinois, United States
The Christkindlmarket in Chicago is inspired by Nuremberg's
ancient market. Daley Plaza on Washington Street is where you'll
find red-and-white tents groaning under the weight of festive
delicacies and traditional handcrafted gifts that will satisfy
the pickiest customer. Warming German delicacies like sausages,
sauerkraut and potato pancakes keep out the cold and soak up the
gluehwein and German beers. Running until Dec. 24.
5. Dublin, Ireland
Dublin's Docklands turn German for 20 days in November and
December. German traders display their wares alongside their
Irish counterparts. The air is filled with the scent of roasting
nuts, mulled wine, eggnog and sizzling bratwurst. The Irish love
to party, so it's fitting that the full program comprises
musical entertainment with story tellers, carol singers and
bands. Santa turns up on weekends to chat to the visitors and
dispense a few sweets to the young and young at heart. Running
until Dec. 23.
6. Dresden, Germany
Striezelmarkt is one of the oldest markets in the world; the
first mention of it cropped up in the 15th century. Artisans
from all over the country gather to sell some of the best crafts
Germany has to offer. Regional specialties include the famous
blue-and-white ceramics, crafts from the Ore Mountains, blown
glass from Lauscha and much more. The highlight of the market is
the arrival of the three-tonne baked stollen (German fruit cake)
after it has been paraded through the streets. Running until
Dec. 24.
7. Vienna, Austria
The Christkindlmarkt on Rathausplatz starts earlier than
most, in mid-November, and is one of the biggest Christmas
markets in Europe. Almost 200 stalls dominate the square,
selling traditional decorations and hand-crafted gifts as well
as scrumptious, melt-in-your-mouth Viennese pastries and
Weihnachtspunsch (a spiced punch). Dates: Nov. 12-Dec. 24. Those
in favor of a smaller (some say, more cultured) market can head
to the courtyard of the baroque Schoenbrunn Palace between Nov.
19 and Dec. 26.
8. Prague, Czech Republic
A giant Christmas tree in the Old Town Square is the focal
point for Prague's festive fun. The main markets are to be found
at the Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square and there are
smaller ones at Namesti Republiky and Havelske Trziste. All
feature beautifully decorated stalls that sell everything from
Bohemian crystal and Czech marionettes to braided pastries and
gingerbread. While shopping from stall to stall it's customary
to grab a mug of svaree vino (sweet mulled wine) to sip along
the way. Running until Jan. 8.
9. Brussels, Belgium
The Brussels Christmas market - Plaisirs d'Hiver (Winter
Wonder) - is a fairly new arrival to the scene. It has only been
around since 2004, but its location at the Grand-Place of
Brussels and around the Bourse (on the Place Sainte-Catherine
and on the Marché aux Poissons) gives it a centuries-old vibe.
Almost 250 chalets, fairground rides, an ice rink and
bauble-studded Christmas tree make it a wonderland. Then there
are the mouth-watering delicacies to enjoy - the local
chocolates, pots of mussels and Belgian waffles. Running until
Jan.1.
10. Nuremberg, Germany
Nuremberg's Christmas market was first held in 1628 and is
one of the best known in Germany with more than 2 million
visitors annually. Candy-cane striped stalls serving glühwein
and bratwurst fill the Old Town while live music is performed
late into the night. The must-buy souvenirs are the Nuremberg
Plum People, tiny figures made from prunes. Running until Dec.
24.
