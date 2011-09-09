NEW YORK, Sept 9 If you like to push yourself
1. Go shark-baiting
Only one thing better than experimenting with high-tech
vehicles is turning one into a giant fishing lure -- with you
inside as bait. Stanley Submarines' custom-built, submersible
Idabel ferries you down 1,500 feet below the sea off the coast
of Roatan, an island off Honduras. Attached to the sub is live
bait designed to lure the seldom seen six-gilled shark. From the
depths of the ocean's blackness, don't be alarmed when you see
this prehistoric specimen -- longer than your 13-foot sub --
approach one of the sub's nine 30-inch viewports. You'll feel
Idabel rock back and forth as the gentle ocean giant works to
dislodge her baited treats.
2. Dive in an exosuit
Should you ever be called on to repair external surfaces of
an orbital space station, you'll have acquired some of the
requisite skills by the end of this Incredible Adventures
package. The Russian Space Agency's Hydrolab is a place
real-life astronauts go to simulate weightlessness in a 12
metre-deep neutral buoyancy tank. If you're a certified diver of
the right height and weight, you're eligible for similar
training using the coolest swimwear imaginable: an Orlan space
suit fitted with biometric sensors to check health readings as
you complete a series of underwater tasks.
3. Go drag racing
Of the many driving experiences you can book while on
holiday, we naturally recommend the fastest and most daring:
dragster racing. Doug Foley's Drag Racing School, of
Mooresville, North Carolina, arranges this at various tracks
around the U.S., for a range of dates. Packages start at $349,
not including lunch and trackside photography -- a small price
to pay for the thrill of crossing 300 feet of track in 10
seconds at over 100 miles per hour.
4. Take a helicopter safari
Because we have never been a fan of ordinary bus tours,
we're throwing in Cox & Kings' new six-day "mountain safari" via
a French-manufactured, oxygen-equipped Ecureuil to see eight of
Earth's tallest peaks. Mt. Everest summiteers narrate their
experiences as you whiz past the 29,035-foot mountain then later
take in the Langtang, Manaslu, Lamjung, and Annapurna ranges and
other Nepalese sights. Since the Ecureuil seats only two guests,
this is a downright romantic trip, allowing you to score major
points with your girlfriend while conveniently involving
superslick machinery.
5. Wield the Jaws of Life
Does the end-of-workday beer taste sweeter after you've
rappelled down three stories of a burning building, inched
through smoke-filled darkness, and doused the flames? We bet it
does. If you don't have the good fortune or guts to call this a
day's wage, you can still sample the vocation of fire fighting
at one of North America's finest training schools: Central
Florida Fire Academy in Orlando. You'll use the Jaws of Life to
rescue a faux victim from a burning car, test-drive that big,
red, shiny truck, and finish the day with a real firehouse
dinner (uh, yum?).
6. Bulldoze something
You played with big yellow trucks as a kid; now you can get
down and dirty learning to drive actual megaton equipment around
a 21-acre construction site in Bradenton, a town between
Sarasota and Tampa. This daylong Construction Adventure has you
eventually tossing around old tires and bowling balls on the
site using a CAT 315 Excavator, CAT 257B Skid Steer Loader or
CAT D3 Bulldozer. Hard hat, lunch, souvenir photo, and written
evaluation are included (because we all should aspire to be
better excavator operators). And not that you'd intentionally
linger, but there's also timely use of a "tricked-out
port-o-potty" with a flat-screen TV fitted inside.
7. Go street-luging
If you don't have five free days or five buddies to take a
group stuntcation, you could try the getaway version: a
customizable "weekend warrior" deal that gives you a menu of
extreme sports and events to choose from in and around Las
Vegas. Options range from relatively tame activities like
hovercraft, motocross, ATV or Sea-Doo rides, to gimmicky
fire-walking, to adventures involving machines that hardly sound
street legal (bonus!). One of our favorites is "street luge": a
homemade sled you grab hold of to hurtle down mountain roads at
up to 60 miles per hour.
8. Drive a tank
Drive A Tank knows every guy's secret desire is to crush
vehicles with even bigger vehicles. Which is why the Kasota,
Minnesota-headquartered extreme adventure operator organizes
awesome afternoons, teaching you to navigate two British army
tanks -- the FV433 Abbot and the FV432 Armored Personnel Carrier
-- through an obstacle course. Choose the "crush package," and
-- hell yeah! -- you get to obliterate anything lying in the
path of "Larry," an affectionately named 60-ton Chieftain Main
Battle Tank. We hope the victim was a Pinto.
9. Take a stuntcation
You know your Vegas trip is in capable hands when the tour
guide is a Hollywood stunt guy who performed the world's first
bungee jump on fire, has coordinated stunts for Sir Richard
Branson and Criss Angel, and lists expertise in "high falls, air
rams, explosives, heavy weapons, and bullet hits." Rich Hopkins,
founder of Thrillseekers Unlimited, lends you a veritable
arsenal of badass gear for adventures in and around the city.
During a new five-day, small-group "Stunt Experience Vacation,"
safely supervised by Thrillseekers' SAG-member team, you and up
to nine buddies will harness in to try high-falling,
stunt-fighting and stunt-driving, and may even be (briefly) set
aflame.
10. Fly a MiG over Russia
Sarasota-based extreme tour operator Incredible Adventures
has you pulling Gs in a multimillion-dollar MiG-29 -- the kind
Tom Cruise battled in Top Gun -- during a five-day trip to
Moscow and nearby Nizhny Novgorod Aircraft building plant Sokol.
After alighting in Moscow for sightseeing and a stay at
Metropol, the classic hotel looking onto Red Square where Dr.
Zhivago was filmed, you travel by train to the military airstrip
where the inimitable Russian fighter was born. Then it's your
choice between soaring 70,000 feet to the edge of space or
performing 45 gut-punching minutes of aerobatics. Sokol's MiG
pilots, who will accompany you, say to eat breakfast! before
flying at Mach speeds, since acids churning on an empty stomach
will make you more likely to heave. We think it's friendly
advice.
