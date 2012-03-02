LONDON, March 2 It is human nature to test
the limits. So in the spirit of competition on the edge, online
travel advisor Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) have compiled
a list of the most extreme sporting events in honor of the
thrill-seeking, adrenaline-pumping daredevils who push the
limits every day. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race - Anchorage to Nome, Alaska
"The Last Great Race on Earth," the Iditarod Trail started
out as a supply route. In 1925, when diphtheria broke out in
Nome, 20 mushers and 150 dogs rushed to deliver the antiserum
from Anchorage. Every year since 1973, mushers from all over the
world and their teams of 12-16 dogs prepare for 1,150 miles of
snowy tundra, impenetrable forest and rocky terrain. If that's
not enticing enough, this year's event starts March 3rd, when
the temperatures are below freezing and daylight hours are still
minimal.
2. Hell's Gate - Il Ciocco, Tuscany, Italy.
Tucked away in the picturesque mountains of Tuscany is one
of the world's most difficult Enduro races known as Hell's Gate.
The race was designed in 2006 by the legendary Fabio Fasola who
intended to separate the good Enduro racers from the amazing.
Hell's Gate continues to serve its purpose every year, and in
2010 alone, just two of the 103 participants were able to
complete the course.
3. Ice Climbing World Cup - Kirov, Russia.
Rock climbing might be a popular sport for some, but throw
in some ice and it's an entirely different game. Racing up a
sheer ice wall with nothing but two ice picks in your hands and
the spikes on your shoes might seem inconceivable to most, but
to the participants of the 2012 Ice Climbing World Cup, it's
just another competition. The best ice climbers are nothing
short of acrobats as they maneuver their way up and down the ice
with serious agility, strength and guts. The final event in the
World Cup series, Kirov promises to showcase the year's finest
talent and the fastest competitors.
4. Crashed Ice World Championship - Quebec City, Canada.
One of the most exciting up-and-coming winter events, this
extreme sport generally consists of burly ice hockey players
strapping on their skates and racing down an urban ice track.
Sound easy? Add some sharp turns, steep drops, jumps and nasty
falls and you've got nothing short of mayhem. The final leg of
the 2012 World Championship Tour ends in Quebec City, at the
Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac. Last year, more than 100,000
spectators filled the night streets of Rue des Carrieres, and
this year it's expected to be even bigger.
5. Billabong Rio Pro - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Screeching down the side of a massive wave with nothing but
a board to save you from the roaring ocean is something only a
professional adrenaline junkie could handle. The Association of
Surfing Professionals Tour circles the globe every year,
throwing its best at Mother Nature's toughest waves from the
Gold Coast of Australia to the Banzai Pipeline of Hawaii. This
year, the stakes are even higher with a $500,000 payout to the
winner of the Billabong Rio Pro in Brazil.
6. 24 Hours of Le Mans - Le Mans, France.
This year's event marks the 80th anniversary and will be
held on June 16th and 17th. The trick to Le Mans isn't simply
speed; it's juggling the mechanical needs of the car, especially
the tires and brakes that run down quickly, while testing the
stamina of the three-man driving team. The cars take off at 4
p.m. and fans fill the stadium and engines scream along the
track until 4 p.m. the following day. Some 200,000 visitors are
expected to attend the parade held the Friday night before the
race, a particular fan favorite.
7. Race Across America - Oceanside, Ca to Annapolis, Maryland
More than one-third longer than the Tour de France and
crammed into a smaller timeframe, the Race Across America covers
3,000 miles of land. The race is open to amateurs and
professionals, young cyclists and old cyclists and individuals
or teams - as long as they complete the event in less than nine
days. For those who race as individuals, they are expected to
ride upwards of 350 miles a day to maintain an adequate pace,
while teams can be as large as eight members.
8. The X Games - Los Angeles, California, United States.
If you missed this year's Winter X Games Event in Colorado
(and Shaun White's perfect score in the SuperPipe), have no fear
because you can still catch the Summer X Games in Los Angeles.
The X Games have expanded so much in recent years that there are
even events held in China and France. This year's summer events
are sure to include competitions in motocross, rally car, BMX
and skateboarding. And true to form, new tricks will be tested
and a nasty wipeout or two is almost a guarantee.
9. Badwater Ultramarathon - Badwater Basin to Mt. Whitney, Ca.
Beginning at Death Valley's Badwater Basin 280 feet below
sea level and ending, 135 miles later, at the base of Mount
Whitney (elevation 8,300 feet plus), the Badwater Ultramarathon
is considered one of the most difficult foot races in the world.
Mid-summer Death Valley temperatures can reach 130 degrees
Fahrenheit, but there's a big payout, right? Think again. For
participants who have adequate finishing times - say under 60
hours - they receive a commemorative medal and bragging rights
to completing the world's most difficult race.
10. Artistic Wingsuit Competition in Siofolk, Hungary.
It's not a bird and it's not a plane - it's a wingsuit
flyer. For those who decided skydiving was no longer a thrill,
wingsuit flying was introduced and is quickly becoming a
sought-after extreme sport thanks to action flicks like
Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. Daredevils interested in
taking up such a sport jump out of planes thousands of feet in
the air and take flight over several miles of the earth before
popping open their parachute and landing (safely we hope). And
like any sport, there is of course an art to the form and style
of wingsuit flying, which can be witnessed during the two
back-to-back competitions - the International Artistic Wingsuit
Competition and Marko Mike's Wingsuit Boogie.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)