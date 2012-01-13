NEW YORK, Jan 13 With the Sundance Film
Festival starting next Thursday and the Oscars not too far off,
1. Sundance Film Festival - Park City, Utah, United States
Sundance Film Festival started out in 1978 as an event
designed to attract more filmmakers to Utah while staying away
from the overpowering Hollywood scene. Thirty-four years later,
Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the United
States, exhibiting feature-length films, documentaries, shorts,
and animation while fostering dialogues among film enthusiasts.
This year, the festival will run from Jan 19-29 in Park City,
Utah, showcasing 200 films whittled down from nearly 9,000
submissions. Can't make it to the big event? On Jan 26, nine
movie theaters across the United States will be hosting a
filmmaker and his or her work as part of Sundance Film Festival
USA, so you may be able to participate in the festivities
wherever you are.
2. International Film Festival Rotterdam, the Netherlands
Though it receives less tourist traffic than its neighboring
city, Amsterdam, Rotterdam is a modern representation of Dutch
culture, and its annual film festival is constantly paving the
way for all genres of innovative and thought-provoking cinema.
This year's event will run from Jan 25 to Feb 5, and will
encompass 19 screening venues - upwards of 350,000 viewers are
expected to attend. Rotterdam attendees are passionate
movie-goers, so program directors make a point of stripping down
the superfluous aspects of film, like commercials and trailers,
for an untarnished viewing experience.
3. Cannes International Film Festival - Cannes, France
The highly esteemed Cannes Film Festival sets the trend for
up-and-coming cinema every year while boosting the film
industry's caliber worldwide. As one of the most prominent film
events recognized internationally, Cannes is the place for big
names in cinema to show their latest work. Set along the
pristine beaches of the French Riviera, warm temperatures and
bright sunshine only add to the exciting atmosphere of the
event. This year's star-studded festival will run from May
16-27. Attending the festival is by invitation only, but we
suggest heading to the Tourist Office and getting passes to the
Beach Cinema for free nightly screenings.
4. Guadalajara Film Festival - Guadalajara, Mexico
Considered the most significant film affair in Latin
America, Guadalajara Film Festival is an important cultural
event, showcasing Mexican and Latino talent alongside other
international works of cinematic art. Thanks to Guadalajara Film
Festival, Latin American film has become a competitor in the
global film industry. From March 2-12, over 100,000 film lovers
are expected to flood the streets and theaters of Guadalajara,
viewing close to 200 films. While not as chaotic as Mexico City,
Guadalajara is a destination perfect for exploring colonial
history, enjoying the Mexican culture, shopping street markets
and savoring traditional regional cuisine.
5. Rooftop Films - New York, New York, United States
New York City is known for filmmaking, and great festivals
like The New York Film Festival and Tribeca are constantly at
the forefront when it comes to showcasing the talent of
filmmakers from around the world. But veer slightly off the
beaten path to the skyline of the Big Apple, and check out our
favorite New York festival known as Rooftop Films. What started
out in 1997 as film screenings on the roof of a newly graduated
film student's apartment has now expanded across Manhattan and
Brooklyn. The festival runs on weekends from May to September.
6. Toronto International Film Festival - Toronto, Canada
The Toronto International Film Festival, which premiered in
1976 as an independent film festival, has grown to become one of
the most important and influential festivals in North America,
and is the leading public film festival in the world. Year after
year, works from the Toronto festival have gone on to become
Academy Award winners. This exciting and extensive festival
takes place in the beginning of September (this year from Sept 6
to 16), and close to 350,000 attendees head to Canada's largest
metropolis in the hopes of viewing what will be the next classic
piece of cinematic art. Aside from putting Canada on the map as
a competitor in the global film industry, Toronto's festival has
become a launching pad for the success of new films released
every fall.
7. Venice International Film Festival - Venice, Italy
The Venice Film Festival started in 1932, making it the
oldest film festival in the world. Every year, this expansive
event is held on the island of Lido in the fascinating city of
Venice. Unlike similarly large film festivals such as Cannes,
public attendees are able to purchase passes in advance to the
screenings. This year's festival will run from Aug 29 until Sept
8 and screen more than 275 projects, 75 of which will be
national and international premieres. And, if the film scene
isn't enticing enough, Venice ranks high among travelers as a
destination, encompassing history, culture and romantic charm.
8. Hong Kong International Film Festival - Hong Kong, China
The perfect blend of East Asian culture and a thriving
global market, Hong Kong is a popular destination for tourists
from all over the world. It's no wonder that the Hong Kong
International Film Festival has become one of the largest in the
world, and has bridged the gap between Asian cinema and the
global film industry. This year's event will take place from
March 21 to April 5, showcasing more than 330 titles from 50
countries to an expected 600,000 viewers. Spread among more than
11 venues all around Hong Kong, including the Space Museum and
City Hall, visitors get the chance to witness the latest works
while exploring the vibrant city.
9. Berlin International Film Festival- Berlin, Germany
One of the most renowned film festivals in the world, the
Berlin International Film Festival (also known as Berlinale)
combines the glamor of filmmaking - parties, red carpet, high
fashion - with the appreciation of cinematic art in a variety of
genres. Divided into 10 separate sections, highlighting areas
like experimental and avant-garde works, shorts geared towards
younger generations, films focused around culinary themes and
several others, there's a place for all film admirers at
Berlinale. This year's festival will kick off on Feb 9 and last
10 days. It is expected that visitors from more than 115
countries will be in attendance to screen and discuss a variety
of international films.
10. East End Film Festival - East London, United Kingdom
As one of the largest film festivals in London, East End
continues to grow in the industry as a high-profile event for
filmmakers. In 2011, more than 60 feature films were screened,
along with hundreds of shorts, all from more than 30 different
countries. Submissions are based around several themes, the most
popular being British, European and World films, horror and
music. This coming July 3-8, coinciding with the Olympics,
dozens of venues will open in East London to screen the latest
works - many free - from both seasoned and up-and-coming film
professionals. Plus, there will be plenty of live music, master
classes and other special events to participate in.
