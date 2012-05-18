SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 You're in the final phase of
revision before exams and the glorious release from academia.
Soon it will be time for graduates to celebrate the successful
completion of their degrees. In that spirit, online travel
adviser Travel Ticker (www.travel-ticker.com) offers its
top 10 graduate destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this
list:
1. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam is not only home to some of the best historic and
artistic attractions, but it's also one of the most fun and
young European cities on the other side of the Atlantic. This
makes it a great destination for recent grads to experience a
fantastic mix of culture and nightlife. Some notable attractions
include the beautiful canals, Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum
and old Heineken brewery. Also, with welcoming locals and
bicycle-friendly streets, it's easy to seamlessly fit into
Amsterdam while enjoying all that it has to offer. The best time
for grads to get a great deal and avoid crowds will be October
through April.
2. Havana, Cuba
Great news! The island of Cuba is no-longer off-limits to
Americans, which means they can finally experience the city of
Havana's thrilling nightlife, lively culture and Cuba's sunny
beaches. With a tropical climate year-round, travelers can
expect great temperatures to follow them as they wander through
the colorful streets, explore the beautiful colonial
architecture and cathedrals, and enjoy exciting Cuban music all
in sandals and shorts. But nothing says celebration like
visiting one of Cuba's famous cigar factories or treating
yourself to dinner and a cabaret show at the original Tropicana
Club.
3. Dublin, Ireland
Let's be honest, the first thing many recent grads are
hoping to do is to mark the occasion with a party, and nobody
knows how to celebrate like the Irish. Dublin, one of Europe's
most youthful cities, is not only known for its abundance of
pubs, but also for its locals who are famous for making any day
a day to party. And with its beautiful green scenery, maritime
climate and cool summers where the sunniest days are directly
after graduation (May and June), Dublin is a great city to raise
a glass to your new degree.
4. Ibiza, Spain
As one of the party capitals of the world and Spain's most
stunning island retreat, Ibiza is known for its exotic
nightclubs and warm, turquoise waters. This makes it a great
getaway destination for grads looking for a young, hip crowd and
lots of beach time. More importantly, starting right after
graduation (in May) the island has its best summer weather with
beautiful, clear, sunny days - perfect for those wanting to
unwind and people watch on the beach or just frolic amongst the
waves. The summer months also attract some of the best DJs from
all over the world, so at sunset the island transforms into a
vibrant party that's fun for all.
5. Prague, Czech Republic
For recent graduates looking for a destination providing a
more laidback experience, but still with the charm of old Europe
and a young crowd, Prague is the place to be. Prague, which is
popular among many young backpackers, has plenty of winding
historic streets to get lost on and gothic structures to
explore. With its warm summers, it's also the perfect time to
enjoy the famous Vltava River lounging on a boat while passing
the cities beautiful architecture and bridges. And let's not
forget the one thing that Prague might be best known for - its
beer. Known as the city that "invented" beer, grads can indulge
in a variety of brews on the cheap.
6. Paris, France
Those looking for a romantic vacation after graduation often
look right at Paris. This city is always a favorite among
graduates looking for that quintessential European experience.
Filled with art, fashion, food and culture, the City of Light
offers a broad range of experiences. Visitors can luxuriate in
an afternoon at a Parisian café, visit the Eiffel Tower or pay
their respects to Jim Morrison and Oscar Wilde at Pere-Lachaise
cemetary. Wine enthusiasts should also visit Willi's Wine Bar
with over 300 wines and a hip atmosphere. Even better, right
after graduation the climate is mild, with warm and pleasant
days.
7. Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok's tropical climate and truly exotic setting make it
one of the world's most traveled-to spots, and it's surely on
many graduates' wish-lists. A destination that is full of
surprises and adventures, it's no surprise that it attracts so
many young adults. The city ignites the senses with its striking
skyscrapers, delicious street foods and bustling tuk-tuck taxis
zipping through traffic. Renowned for its nightlife on Khoa San
Road, Bangkok is also known for its all night Full Moon beach
parties. It is also not uncommon for travelers to see Elephants
parading through the streets.
8. Rome, Italy
Warm, dry summer days, amazing food and colorful locals
makes Rome a fantastic post-graduation destination. Combining
the old and new unlike any other destination can, this city
encapsulates the history and culture of Italy, with sites like
the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi fountain and the Vatican. But
more importantly, graduates can celebrate with the tastes of
Italy by spoiling themselves with pasta, pizza, gelato and wine.
Even though there is a bustling club scene, do as the Romans do
and enjoy an evening at a local piazza or café to mingle with
locals over a glass of wine or a cappuccino.
9. Bali, Indonesia
With over 17,500 islands, Indonesia is the perfect pick for
graduates who've been cooped up in libraries for the last four
years and are now ready to escape. One of the highlights of
Indonesia is certainly Bali. With long days, hot weather,
crystal clear waters, Bali is the perfect beach getaway. The
island also offers great waves and colorful coral reefs for the
more adventurous grads looking to surf, dive or snorkel. And if
those outdoor activities are not entertainment enough, come
midnight, the island transforms from a quiet retreat to an all
night dance party.
10. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
For those who don't follow the typical graduating schedule
and happen to exit university in December, Dubai is a great
destination to fly off to. Dubai's warm weather and status as a
regional luxury shopping and tourism hub creates an extremely
diverse set of activities that are sure to please even the most
indecisive of recent grads. It's the only place in the world
where you can cool off at the Wild Wadi Waterpark and then
bundle up for snow sports at the indoor Ski Dubai attraction.
You could also go from a safari through the Arabian Desert right
to lounging on a white sand beach with a fruity cocktail. Like
to shop? Visit one of Dubai's tax free malls or Eastern Markets
for a bargain.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)