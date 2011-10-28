LONDON, Oct 28 Even ghouls and goblins need a home
and staying at a haunted hotel can turn a Halloween holiday into
a whole load of spooky fun. In the spirit of the season, online
travel adviser Hotels.com (www.hotels.com) offers its top 10
spooky hotels. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Langham Hotel in London
Situated in London's classy West End district, this grand
five star hotel has been home to many famous guests in
real-life, including George Orwell, Mark Twain and Charles de
Gaulle. However, the hotel's most intriguing have been its
supernatural inhabitants, who were reportedly first sighted by
British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalists after World
War II. Reporters claim to have seen the ghost of Emperor
Napoleon III, and a German prince who died by jumping out of a
fourth-floor window. The hotel's room 333 is said to be the room
where many of the ghosts like to congregate.
2. The Russell Hotel, Sydney, Australia
Tucked away in The Rocks next to Circular Quay in Sydney,
this historic hotel is said to house the ghost of an ancient
sailor from the colonial era. Guests staying in room 8 have
reported sightings of the seaman watching them sleep and
wandering the corridors, before vanishing into thin-air.
3. Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, U.S.
Occupying 28 acres of the Pacific coastline in San Diego,
California, this luxury resort is also the subject of a
long-standing murder mystery. Ever since the body of guest Kate
Morgan was found on the hotel steps in 1892, guests have
complained of strange noises and smoky apparitions. Her
now-infamous room is commonly avoided by superstitious visitors.
4. Fairmont Banff Springs in Banff Springs, Alberta Canada.
At this picturesque property in the Rocky Mountains, the
resident ghost is reportedly a former employee of the hotel. A
bellhop who died after announcing his retirement in 1967, Sam
Macauley has lived on in the eyes of some guests and staff
members, who claim to have seen visions of the man in full
uniform, helping out guests just as if he had never left! A
young bride, who died in the hotel on her wedding day, has also
been seen within the hotel grounds.
5. Ballygally Castle Hotel, Larne, Northern Ireland
Built in 1625, the Ballygally Castle was later transformed
into a hotel and the former Lady of the Castle, Isobel Shaw,
continues to frighten visitors by knocking on different
guestrooms, before disappearing. Shaw fell to her death from the
bedroom window after her husband had locked her in her room to
starve.
6. Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood, USA
Hosting the first-ever Academy Awards in 1929, several of
the hotel's guestrooms include the hand-prints of Hollywood
stars preserved in cement. The celebrity connection doesn't end
there. The ghost of pop star Marilyn Monroe, a permanent and
popular resident of the hotel has been sighted as has actor
Montgomery Clift, who has been known to play a brass instrument
in his old room.
7. Hotel El Convento, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Originally the home of a war-widow, Spanish noblewoman Dona
Ana, before becoming a cloister for local nuns, this property
was temporarily converted into a hotel in the 1960s, before
opening permanently as a hotel in 1995. Eery swishing sounds and
nun's robes have since been sighted, while some guests even say
they have been woken by the ghost of Dona Ana if they've slept
in too late!
8. Hotel Burchianti, Florence, Italy
A popular hang-out for artists, musicians and politicians in
the early-mid 20th century, the Hotel Burchianti in Florence has
become the scene of many ghostly rumours. Not the most chilling
of all supernatural tales, but guests have claimed to have seen
visions both a child skipping down the hallways, as well as a
phantom woman knitting in a chair. Stories of the hotel's Fresco
room are not so innocent, with reports of guests feeling an icy
breath sensation.
9. Stanley Hotel, Colorado, USA
Opened in 1909 and offering spectacular panoramic views of
the Rocky Mountains, the Stanley Hotel is best known for its
role in the classic horror film, "The Shining", featuring Jack
Nicholson. The film was motivated by novelist Stephen King's
stay at the hotel; supposedly King's suitcase mysteriously
unpacked itself while he briefly left his room. The hotel is
also home to a variety of ghosts, including the hotel's builder
and owner F.O. Stanley. Guests have also reported the sounds of
children playing through the night and a woman who froze to
death in the basement of the concert hall is regularly seen
roaming the hotel.
10. Grand Hyatt Hotel, Taipei, Taiwan
Located in the centre of Taipei's business, shopping and
entertainment district, the luxurious Grand Hyatt is well known
by local Taipei residents to be haunted. Believed to be built on
the land of a wartime political prison where many prisoners were
executed, the hotel has supposedly been home to a number of
ghosts ever since. To combat the lingering evil spirits, a
Chinese sutra has been positioned in the hotel's entrance, and
the lobby is decorated with sacred scrolls.
(Edited by Paul Casciato)