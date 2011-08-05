NEW YORK Aug 5 (Reuters Life!) - All tourism involves at
least a bit of walking, even if it's just off the plane to a
waiting limousine. But for those who want to put walking or
hiking at the heart of their holiday fun, online travel adviser
Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) offers its top 10 hiking
destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Appalachian Trail - Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mount
Katahdin, Maine, United States
The granddaddy of mammoth hikes, the Appalachian Trail is
over 2,150 miles long and passes through 14 states. While fewer
than 500 people successfully hike the trail in its entirety each
year, as many as 3 million people complete a portion of it. Not
only does the Appalachian Trail fulfil a hiker's desire to
experience wildlife in its most wholesome state, the trail is a
great way to bond with other passionate hikers, and test one's
ability to abandon civilization for significant amounts of time.
2. Camino Frances (El Camino de Santiago) - St. Jean Pied de
Port, France to Compostela, Spain
More often than not, hiking entails high trees, rocks,
poisonous plants, tents and the daunting task of cooking over a
fire. If this sounds more like a nightmare than a vacation,
consider the Camino Frances, one of the more popular routes in
the famous pilgrimage known as El Camino de Santiago. What was
once a popular religious expedition, this 484-mile trek has
become a huge attraction for anyone - young, old, athletic,
out-of-shape, religious or not - looking for a challenge. Spend
your days winding through the quiet towns of France and Spain,
and stay at a friendly Pilgrim Hostel, sleep in a comfy bed and
enjoy a hot shower.
3. Pembrokeshire Coast Path - Pembrokeshire Coast National
Park, Wales
Along the limestone cliffs, weaving in and out of sandy
beaches, lily ponds and fishing villages, is the 186-mile-long
Pembrokeshire Coast Path. While not considered particularly
strenuous, the several trails that make up the entire path are
as short as nine miles and as long as 16 miles. Along the path,
travelers can witness incredible historical sites such as
2,000-year-old forts, burial grounds from 400 A.D. and a
medieval castle, or two. Bed-and-breakfasts are abundant;
however campsites and hotels are available as well. Year-round
buses cruise the coast picking up hikers as they choose the
trails most fitting to their needs. And the Pembrokeshire Path
is no stranger to wildlife; grey seals, puffins, foxes and
hundreds of other species can all be spotted along the way.
4. Mount Kilimanjaro - Tanzania
At 19,336 feet, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest point in
Africa, and has become an increasingly popular hiking
destination for travelers. Those who embark upon this journey
travel through five different climate zones over a period of six
to eight days, depending on the route and the operating company.
Due to its rising reputation as a hotspot for adventure
tourists, all hikers must travel with a guide, which can make
for a costly trip, but ensures a safe arrival and an experienced
person to navigate between the three volcanoes and turquoise ice
fields. Porters are available to carry belongings and setup
campsites for those looking for extra assistance along the way.
5. Zion Narrows - Zion National Park, Utah, United States
Occasionally, hiking trails require one to get a little wet
while crossing a small stream or brook, but it's a different
story when hiking the Zion Narrows. This 16-mile trail is along
a slot canyon, which means a significant portion of the hike is
in a river. The Narrows can seem like a maze as hikers snake
through the vertical red cliffs and stumble upon waterfalls and
moss-covered geological formations. Adventure seekers looking to
do the entire trail can either hike from the bottom up in one
day, or apply for an overnight backpacking license and tackle
the trail from the top while spending the night under the
starry, desert sky.
6. Tongariro Alpine Crossing - Tongariro National Park, New
Zealand
New Zealand continuously tops adventure travel lists thanks
to its collection of breathtaking terrain. Surprisingly, the
bleak and cratered landscape of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing is
no exception. Many hikers say it initially resembles the surface
of the moon, but once underway, it's evident that this 11-mile
hike is anything but bleak. As a World Heritage Site, Tongariro
Alpine Crossing encompasses two active volcanoes, piercing
aquamarine lakes, mud pools, snowcapped peaks and alpine
meadows. Not only has it become a popular spot for hikers and
tourists alike, Tongariro plays a spiritual role to New
Zealand's indigenous Maori people. Getting to and from the
Crossing is easy and all hikers complete the journey in seven to
eight hours.
7. Paine Circuit Trek - Torres del Paine National Park,
Patagonia, Chile
Patagonia has always been a destination sought after by
adventure travelers and the like because of its dramatic and
challenging terrain, breathtaking views and abundance of
wildlife. The 62-mile Paine Circuit travels through the Torres
del Paine National Park winding between Magellanic forests,
glacial lakes, ice fields and the occasional makeshift bridge.
The greatest reward of the trip is the view of the sun bouncing
off the rare, pink granite peaks of the Torres del Paine, so
cameras are a necessity. For those hikers who aren't looking for
the full 10-day adventure, a five-day trail knows as "the W" is
a great alternative to the Paine Circuit.
8. West Coast Trail - Pacific Rim National Park, British
Columbia, Canada
Easily accessible from Victoria and Vancouver, the West
Coast Trail is considered one of the most exhilarating trails in
North America. Running 47 miles long, this path was originally
created to help shipwreck survivors find their way to safety. It
now guides hikers through water falls, caves, covers and sandy
beaches, not to mention the scattering of relics from old
shipwrecks. Along the beaches, whales and sea lions can be
spotted, while minks, bears and cougars prowl the forest trails.
To get the most out of the beautiful surroundings, hikers
typically spend four to five days completing the trail.
9. Tiger Leaping Gorge - Yunnan, China
Set along China's longest and most revered river, the
Yangtze, the hike along Tiger Leaping Gorge is a pleasant break
from the city culture that lies just 40 miles away. Flanked by
the majestic, snowcapped Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and Haba Snow
Mountain, this 15-mile trail, known as the High Road, follows
the surging Yangtze and typically takes two days to complete.
After the first day of the journey, hikers are rewarded with a
visit to Naxi tea houses where they can stay the night and
unwind. Due to the government's desire to attract tourists to
the area, it's expected that the High Road will not last many
more years as a secluded hiking trail, so it's important that
adventure travelers visit soon.
10. Inca Trail to Machu Picchu - Peru
As one of South America's most celebrated ancient sites,
Machu Picchu attracts travelers from all over the world trying
to catch a glimpse of Inca life thousands of years ago. Most
visitors opt for train service to Machu Picchu, but the
adventure traveler will appreciate a guided four-day hike along
the Inca Trail. Much of it passes through cloud forests that are
so surreal, it's easy to forget where you are, not to mention
traveling past ruins like the vast agricultural terraces and
climbing the infamous Dead Woman's Pass. For those who aren't
quite up for the full 50-mile trek, two-day options are
available, and like many guided tours, porters can be paid to
carry any belongings.
