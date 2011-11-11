Nov 11 Nature's beauty reaches a peak in
autumn as the leaves take on rich and vibrant colors. This year,
instead of hopping in the car and going for a drive, consider
taking your autumn foliage tour to a soaring new level. Check
out the Cheapflights.com (www.cheapflights.com) top 10 list of
hot air balloon destinations to get a new perspective on autumn.
Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Hokkaido, Japan
A large island in the northernmost region of Japan, Hokkaido
is a great place to witness the change of seasons known by the
Japanese as momiji. During the foliage season, soft yellows of
beech trees, bright reds from birch trees and occasional deep
purples of okagami Japanese maples are the stars of the show.
Once you're back on the ground, and depending on where you stay,
be sure to check out Hokkaido's numerous national parks,
including the tourist favorite of Shikotsu-Toya, which comprises
of several volcanic hot springs. Finding a hot air balloon
company should be no problem as there is a growing demand for
viewing the beautiful Hokkaido landscape from the sky.
2. Catskill Mountains, New York, United States
North of the hustle and bustle of New York City, in the
central part of the state, stretches the Catskill Mountains. The
beauty of the Catskills has inspired art movements, serving as
the backdrop for many films and works of literature. Waterfalls,
rivers, lakes and valleys create breathtaking landscapes when
viewed from above or below. It should then be no surprise that
its striking fall foliage makes our list. When searching for the
perfect hot air balloon tour, there are plenty of options in the
Hudson Valley region.
3. Coconino National Forest, Arizona, United States
We know what you're thinking: foliage in Arizona? Believe it
or not, the Coconino National Forest puts on a great show during
the autumn months around the Flagstaff area, thanks to its
slightly higher elevation and leafy forests. Most of the
Coconino's trees are towering white birches that turn to a deep
golden yellow beginning in September. The rest of the national
forest is made up of volcanic peaks, plateaus and ponderosa
pines - plenty for you to explore when you're not busy
leaf-peeping. Hot air balloon companies are not lacking in
Arizona, but you'll want to find one around the Flagstaff area
for the full foliage experience.
4. Prince Edward Island, Canada
Anne's gables aren't so green once autumn rolls around.
Instead, Prince Edward Island is bursting with fall color and,
because of its unique location and relatively mild temperatures,
the foliage season is one of the longest compared to its
neighboring provinces. Thanks to Prince Edward Island's
beautiful landscape of coastal lighthouses, sandstone cliffs,
lush farm lands, and blazing red maple forests, it's no wonder
hot air ballooning is becoming so popular. Most balloon
companies are out of Charlottetown and Summerside, which are
great towns to spend the day or weekend exploring.
5. Green Mountains, Vermont, United States
The part of the Appalachian Mountains that stretch through
Vermont, known as the Green Mountains, is a must-see during fall
foliage. The lush countryside that takes over most of the state
turns into a spectacle of color during the autumn months. Reds,
yellows, oranges, browns, purples and greens speckle the rolling
hills as if it were an impressionist painting. Hot air balloon
companies are scattered throughout the area, but we suggest
checking out Quechee for its fantastic gorge and its valiant
effort to reopen for tourists after Hurricane Irene's unexpected
impact in August.
6. Loire Valley, France
While Loire Valley, just a few hours outside of Paris, is a
popular destination for tasting, touring and learning about
popular French wines, its impeccable landscape makes our list
for places to be viewed from above, especially during fall
foliage. Several hot air balloon companies take visitors on
two-and three-hour tours above meandering vineyards, historical
chateaus and the winding Loire River. Best of all, the foliage
season coincides with the exciting grape harvesting season, so
when you're not floating above the tree tops, you'll sip Vouvray
while savoring rich and decadent cheeses.
7. Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania's capital city is full of stirring history and
exquisite architecture, and just outside the city limits is a
stunning landscape that is perfect to gaze from above. Vilnius
is actually one of the few capitals to allow hot air balloon
flights directly above the city, giving a unique perspective to
both the bustling metropolis center and its colorful, fall
backdrop. If you're looking for something more along the
countryside, a few companies offer flights over Trakai and its
medieval castle, rolling hills and gentle lakes. And for foliage
sites when you're not soaring the skies, check out Grutas Park
and its Soviet-era sculpture gardens just south.
8. North Shore Region, Minnesota, United States
Resting on the edge of Lake Superior, Minnesota's north
shore is a dream for hot air balloon enthusiasts, especially
during the fall months. A landscape made up of rocky cliffs,
boreal forests and the pristine beauty of a Great Lake mixed
with the effervescent color of changing leaves sets the stage
for an unforgettable sight. When you're looking for a bit of
ground-level adventure, there are great hiking trails that weave
through the multicolored forests. We recommend booking your hot
air balloon trip in and around Duluth for the best rates. It's
also a great port city to explore when your head isn't in the
clouds.
9. Lapland Region, Finland
Those familiar with the Finnish Lapland might assume it to
be a barren, icy landscape, and be surprised to hear that there
are several areas rampant with multicolored forests, accessible
by hot air balloon. Not only will visitors soar above the burnt
orange and fiery red of the Lapland forests, but they'll get a
bird's eye view of the wildlife, like reindeer, bears, several
kinds of bird and plenty more. Due to its arctic location,
foliage occurs much earlier in the fall, so hot air balloon
travelers should book early. And when you're grounded, be sure
to explore the Finnish Lapland's culture, which is deeply rooted
in its tradition.
10. Laurentian Mountains, Quebec, Canada
The Laurentian Mountains, in the southern part of the Quebec
territory, are the perfect place to celebrate the cooler
temperatures and changing leaves of the fall season. The
populous birch trees add warm yellows with the majestic maples,
creating the rich red that Canada is famous for. The launching
point for many hot air balloon tours is near Quebec City, which
is a fascinating city to explore all on its own, especially if
you have time to check out the grand Chateau Frontenac amidst
its colorful autumn setting. Most balloon tours typically run at
sunrise and sunset, so whichever time you choose, the sun's
golden hue is sure to delight your visual senses.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)