NEW YORK, Sept 15 In the United States, Autumn
means American football and the fans who pack the NFL stadiums
will likely fortify themselves for games at traditional pre-game
"tailgate" parties held in the parking lot. Whether it's just
cold chicken and a soda or a full-on gourmet barbecue with beer,
wine, salads and desserts out of the back (tailgate) of your
car, football fans will enjoy different traditions at each of
the many stadiums around the country. Online travel adviser
Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) offers its top 10 list of
the best tailgate destinations. Reuters has not endorsed this
list:
1. Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.
If there's one thing New England Patriots fans understand
about tailgating, it's food. We're not talking hamburgers and
hot dogs; we're talking about stick-to-your-ribs clam chowder,
fresh lobsters and juicy steaks. Fans travel from all over New
England to Foxborough, situated between Boston and Providence,
and partake in the tailgating experience every Sunday morning of
the season. While it's common knowledge that New England fans
are boisterous no matter which sport is playing, if you're
looking for a quiet place before a Pats game, you probably won't
find it at Gillette Stadium.
2. Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio
It's no secret that what's happening on the football field
isn't the only competition brewing. Fans love to pull out all
the stops and secretly compete for the legendary status as
tailgater; and at Cleveland's Dawg Pound it's no different.
Browns fans get the party started at 7 a.m., and, within no
time, the smell of grilled brats (sausages) fills the air and
beer cans get passed around. If you haven't had the luxury of
trying Beer-can chicken (a Brown's tailgating classic in which
chicken is literally stuffed with a full can of beer), there's
no better place than the parking lots of Cleveland's stadium.
3. Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Mo.
For football fans who know a thing or two about tailgating,
it's no surprise that Kansas City makes this list. While other
stadiums work hard to crack down on tailgating-mania by limiting
parking lot hours, Chiefs' fans light up the smokers a day early
and camp out overnight to ensure they are raring to go Sunday
morning. It's rare for many NFL stadiums to reach the sort of
status of college tailgating, but Arrowhead attendees do it
weekly. Part of their secret to success is a mastery of a
tailgating menu, and Chief's fans have mastered their barbecue.
4. Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio
Team Spirit rules the parking lots of Paul Brown Stadium as
orange and black cover everything from old RVs to painted bare
bellies (which won't be the strangest thing you see). Cincy fans
love to chow down their beloved Cincinnati chili, which is
usually made up of cheese, spaghetti and the occasional addition
of oyster crackers. Who Dey Nation takes great pride and
ownership in the tailgating experience - its intense energy
keeps the party going all day long.
5. Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wis.
Insanely passionate fans decked out in their Sunday best -
meaning comedy hats in the shape of a wedge of cheese and other
costumes poking fun at the "cheesehead" epithet thrown at folks
from Wisconsin - pour in and around the momentous Lambeau field
and set the stage for an unforgettable tailgating experience.
Football and tailgating aren't just for the sports junkies in
Green Bay - it's a community event and everyone participates
whether they have tickets to the game or not. Packers fans are
some of the nicest people around, and asking a neighbor to use
their restroom is no less commonplace than chowing down a
bratwurst or sipping (chugging) schnapps. Whatever you do while
you're hanging out at Lambeau, you'll want to dress warm - it's
not called the Frozen Tundra for nothing.
6. Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, Colo.
The Mile High City is more than just a medley of high
altitude and great beer - it's also home to some of the nation's
wildest fans. The tailgating experience at Sports Authority
Field (which was recently renamed from Invesco Field) is filled
with local microbrews and tasty Mexican fare. Don't forget to
chant "IN-COM-PLETE" when the visiting quarterback incompletes a
pass. Also, be sure to check out the Colorado Sports Hall of
Fame, located right at Gate 1, dedicated to the state's most
prized athletes. Plus, around the stadium are plenty of
top-rated restaurants to hit after the tailgating festivities
and the game, of course.
7. Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pa.
It's common knowledge that Philadelphia fans love to talk
about their team to anyone who's listening, but, unless you've
experienced an Eagles' tailgate firsthand, you might not know
that they can also throw a great party. Loud chanting may echo
through your brain long after the game is over, but you'll have
a newfound respect for Eagles' fans - as long as you don't sport
the garb of the opposing team. The lots at Lincoln Financial
Field are usually decked out with some of the wildest looking
Eagles' automobiles, covered in the team's intimidating logo of
the fierce eagle head. And what's a trip to Philly without a
cheesesteak? There are plenty of those at the park, and other
flavorsome foods to be had.
8. Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, Pa.
Towering over the Ohio River's edge is Heinz Field, home to
the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fervent fans. The view of the
river is enjoyable, the pierogies are delectable, the fans are
wild and the colors are black and gold - need we say more? Get
yourself acquainted with the "Steeler Polka" because you'll hear
it blasting from other trucks in the lot, as well as plenty of
"Here We Go Steelers, Here We Go" chanting. Perhaps one of the
most unique aspects of Heinz Field is the Coca-Cola Great Hall,
endowed with a vast collection of Steeler memorabilia.
9. Sun Life Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
While many dedicated fans often wrestle with inclement
weather, Miami is usually basking in the sun and donning
Dolphins gear that's typically lighter weight. Good weather
combined with tasty Cuban cuisine is a bit of a novelty to other
football fans, but at Sun Life Stadium it's just a regular
Sunday afternoon. And if that's not enticing enough, check out
games, prizes and live music to be had on the south side of the
stadium, as well a few statues of the Dolphin's great football
legends.
10. Reliant Stadium - Houston, Texas
While recent regulations have made it a bit more difficult
to tailgate at the Texans' Reliant Stadium, it doesn't stop
Houston fans from throwing a great party. Years back, when the
Oiler's were still around, there was no tailgating allowed at
the Astrodome; so Texans' fans have worked hard to create a
thriving tailgate community for their beloved team. And to keep
the competitive spirit alive, every year the top tailgaters of
the season are crowned. Surrounded by enthusiastic fans and
famed Texas barbecue, there's no doubt that tailgating at
Reliant is among the best.
