NEW YORK, Nov 4 Travelling with pets can be a
nerve-racking adventure for first-time fliers - and even more so
for their owners. But preparing ahead, from organized feeding
schedules to vet visits, is a strategic way to guarantee you and
your furry friend will be fine 35,000 feet in the air. Online
travel adviser Cheapflights.com (www.cheapflights.com) offers
its top 10 tips for flying with pets. Reuters has not endorsed
this list:
1. Calculate the costs
The charges associated with carrying pets onboard - whether
checked or in the cabin - add up quickly. Research airlines'
different rates ahead of time and factor the canine and feline
fees into the total cost of airfare - both yours and your pet's
- before pressing book. Delta Air Lines for instance, attaches a
hefty $200 fee per kennel to check a pet for one-way flights;
cabin riders do less financial damage at $125 per kennel. And a
good rule of thumb: like general airfare, discount airlines like
Southwest ($75) and JetBlue ($100) often charge less for pets.
2. Call the airline
Start by checking your airline's website for regulations,
but also get a verbal confirmation that you and your pet are set
to fly. Many airlines limit the total number of animals allowed
within the cabin on each flight, so it's important that a
reservation be made sooner rather than later -and confirmed
24-48 hours before departure. American Airlines, for instance,
caps the number of four-legged fliers at seven per flight: two
in First Class and five in Business and Coach.
3. Rehearse nearby
First-time fliers are sometimes overwhelmed - justifiably -
by a 35,000-foot ascent, so it's important to schedule trial
runs before the big day of flight. If you live in a city, take
your pet for a ride on the subway or other modes of public
transportation to familiarize it with both the movement and the
crowds. Since the American Veterinary Medical Association frowns
upon sedation - the combination of tranquilizers and high
altitudes can prove fatal - it's best to travel with calm,
drug-free pets.
4. Visit the vet
Some airlines, like JetBlue and US Airways, don't require
vaccination or health and veterinarian documents for animals on
domestic flights. It's still recommended, though, that pet
owners visit their vet before trips and carry up-to-date medical
records and a first aid kit (gauze, tape, eye dropper, etc.) on
flights. Many airlines, like United, require you to carry a
health certificate issued less than 30 days before departure. To
play it extremely safe, get acquainted with local veterinarians
at your destination in case your cat or dog gets sick or injured
while away.
5. Prepare the kennel
Squeezing your dog or cat into the claustrophobic kennel you
purchased when they were just wee ones won't do on a flight,
whether short- or long-haul. Invest in a container that leaves
your pet room to turn and stand up without hitting its head on
the top of the carrier. Different airlines have different
dimension requirements, though the USDA has laid out universal
must-haves: food and water dishes, "Live Animal" stickers,
upright arrows, bedding and other necessities. Remember to
include objects that the animal is familiar with, whether it's a
favorite toy or blanket from home.
6. Attach ID tags
In case of separation, it's important to mark your pet - as
well as carrier - with proper ID tags. Attach to the kennel a
note with your flight number, contact information and pet's
name. Do the same on your pet's collar; remember that a
reachable phone number is the most important detail. Many
animals nowadays have microchips implanted that shelters can
scan to identify the dog or cat within a national database.
Tattooed IDs are also an option for pets, and handy when
registered with the National Dog Registry.
7. Exercise the day before
Spoil your dog or cat the day before traveling with extra
exercise, the goal being to wear them out. For dogs, that means
longer walks and high-energy activities; for cats, a few extra
games of Claw the Rope could do. Exhaust your travel companion
so the next day's flight is met with relaxation.
8. Pack food and water
Just like us, dogs and cats get dehydrated on flights. A
handy tip: Freeze water before you leave home to ensure your
furry friend has water in his dish by the time you both pass
through security. United reminds passengers that, according to
the USDA, pets must be offered food and water within four hours
of checking in for a flight. On United flights, a signature is
required to show when your pet was last offered nourishment.
9. Withhold food
A silly suggestion, considering the aforementioned tip. Of
course you can pack food and snacks for your animal's voyage,
but it's also important to avoid giving any edibles to your pet
for a matter of hours before departure. Nerves are a guarantee,
and not just for finicky felines. Queasiness, on the other hand,
doesn't need to be.
10. Prepare for the unexpected
Flexibility and patience are virtues that every traveler
should possess. The same holds especially true when flying with
pets. Whether your flight is delayed, your dog gets sick
mid-flight, or your cat decides he can't wait for the kitty
litter - taking pets up in the air can be tough. Bottom line:
Plan for the worst and expect the best. Bon voyage!
