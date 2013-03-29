TOKYO, March 29 For people who really want to get away from it all, visiting an exotic location and renting a private villa may be just the answer.

The list by online travel consultant TripAdvisor (www.tripadvisor.com) includes an extra temptation - each villa has a private infinity pool. Reuters has not endorsed this list.

1. Tropical Hideaway - St Vincent and the Grenadines

This property in Bequia offers a view across Admiralty Bay from its private 17.7 metre (58 ft) infinity pool. The U-shaped pool faces the bay. The villa also features hand-carved stone bathtubs, outdoor soft seating and hammocks, and a private gym.(www.tripadvisor.co.uk/2341024)

2. Casa la Roca - Riviera Maya, Mexico

Originally built as a private dream home, the property features cathedral ceilings, marble floors, collections of fine arts and sea views. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/2064835)

3. Skyhouse - Phuket, Thailand

Set atop a hill, Skyhouse offers views of the forests of Phuket and is surrounded by soft outdoor seating. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/2385281)

4. The House of Bamboo - Fiji

The House of Bamboo sits high above the coconut palms with panoramic views of Savusavu Bay, the mountains beyond and the reef below. Snorkeling is available just in front of the property. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/1874549)

5. Oceanside Tower Villa - Turks and Caicos

Oceanside Tower Villa has views across the Caribbean waters of the Caicos Bank. It sits 2.7 metres (9 ft) above sea level and 12 metres (40 ft) from the shore. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/1455354)

6. Casa Contigo - Nayarit, Mexico

Casa Contigo offers sea views from the its pool and all the rooms. The villa sit about 30.5 metres (100 ft) above the water. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/2415483)

7. Villa Xanthos - Kas, Turkey

Villa Xanthos is a three bedroom villa about seven minutes from the centre of the traditional Turkish town of Kas. It is set within its own garden of bougainvillea, jasmine, lilac, honeysuckle, lemon and olive trees. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/2093710)

8. Amber Villa - St. Maarten

The property is set high above the Baie Rouge Beach and offers guests views over the bay, as well as the island of Anguilla. It also has a wraparound terrace and outdoor dining. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/1949931)

9. Villa Tucan Tango - Costa Rica

Villa Tucan Tango is high in a forest with views across Costa Rica's famous scenery. It offers unobstructed views across the treetop canopy of the Tapir Nature Reserve and the sea below. (www.tripadvisor.co.uk/1812009)

10. Villa Miragalli, Amalfi Coast, Italy

Located on Italy's spectacular Amalfi Coast, Villa Miraglli is perched high above the sea. It offers views from its terrace and many balconies.(www.tripadvisor.co.uk/1699951) (Editing by Elaine Lies)