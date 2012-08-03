BOSTON Aug 3 From now until Labor Day, you have
just over four weeks left to cram in all that summer has to
offer, including losing yourself in sunshine, travel and a good
story. Online travel adviser Cheapflights.com
(www.cheapflights.com) has compiled their Top 10 Must-Reads
before Summer Ends, to help you fill your beach bag with great
summer reading fit for any getaway (or staycation). Reuters has
not endorsed this list.
1. A Small Hotel by Robert Olen Butler - Perfect for a
couple's romantic weekend away, this deeply moving novel
chronicles the relationship between Kelly and Michael Hays,
beginning with the official last day of their 20-year marriage.
Butler, using the perspectives of both Kelly and Michael, tells
the tale of all the unexpected turns on the road that is
marriage while unearthing the never-ending feelings between man
and wife and the consequences of words left unsaid.
2. The Red House by Mark Haddon - The Red House will provide
the perfect escape from that family vacation you're hesitantly
looking forward to. You'll definitely appreciate your own family
a lot more after this one. A wealthy doctor invites his
estranged sister and her family to join his family at their
vacation home in the English countryside - and of course chaos
ensues. This remarkable novel, told through the eyes of each of
the eight family members, will provide you with more than your
fair share of secrets, resentments and inappropriate desires as
these disconnected relatives struggle to understand each other.
3. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn - For the salacious girls'
weekend away, you'll want to let your hair down and you'll want
to make sure you have a copy of Gone Girl in your purse. On the
day of Nick and Amy's fifth wedding anniversary, Amy goes
missing and all the signs point to Nick. As he maintains his
innocence and fights to prove it, this dark and fast-paced
thriller will have you on the edge of your seat, racing to the
end in search of the truth. The love story wrapped in mystery
will make you contemplate how good relationships go bad - and
it'll leave you wanting to go back and start the journey all
over again.
4. The House of Velvet and Glass by Katherine Howe - This
one is for the solo traveler who relishes in alone time and
self-reflection. Sibyl tries to put together all the pieces of
her life after her mother and sister die on the Titanic, leaving
her with an emotionally guarded father and a drunken,
college-dropout brother. Set in Boston in 1915, The House of
Velvet and Glass takes you on a journey through opium dens and
high society salons, weaving in period detail, romance and a
shocking twist that will take your breath away.
5. Seating Arrangements by Maggie Shipstead - Maggie
Shipstead's debut novel is the perfect beach read, so grab your
shades and your sunscreen because you might be out there for a
while. You definitely won't want to put this one down. She
explores the absurdities of high-class living through Winn Van
Meter, a man who seems to have it all but still isn't happy.
Trivial anxieties take over Winn's life as he prepares for the
wedding of his oldest daughter, Daphne, and stakes off his
secret love for one of her beautiful and wildly flirtatious
bridesmaids.
The five other of our top 10 must-reads for the summer are:
6. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green ideal for the
romantic traveler
7. Into the Darkest Corner by Elizabeth Haynes for the woman
traveling alone
8. The Yard by Alex Grecian for the lover of suspense and
mystery
9.True Believers by Kurt Andersen for patriotic travelers
10. Heading Out to Wonderful by Robert Goolrick for the
weekend traveler.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)