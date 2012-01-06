NEW YORK, Jan 6 Good intentions. They come
around every year and are practically synonymous with champagne
toasts on Dec. 31. Wavering already? Not to worry, online travel
adviser Cheapflights (www.cheapflights.com) has come up with a
top 10 list of destinations to help keep those New Year's
resolutions on track. Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Resolution: Stress less
Destination: St. Lucia, Caribbean
Blissful white sand beaches, lush green palm trees that
provide welcome shade, and a seemingly endless sea - the recipe
for pure relaxation. Add to that the incredible lightness of
being and the warmth of the Caribbean locals and you're
practically in heaven. The Body Holiday LeSport resort on St.
Lucia is an ideal destination to offload stress, humming the
mantra, "give us your body for a week and we'll give you back
your mind." The resort has a wellness center for dealing with
all the bells and whistles, lots of activities, culinary
ecstasies and - simply nothing that resembles stress.
2. Resolution: Spend more time with family
Destination: Quebec City, Canada
Even on a well-planned family vacation, it's not often you
get to spend much time together. The kids jump around the pool
all day while the parents sit on the beach and read. While
relaxing for the parents and fun for the kids, it's not very
sociable. For fun the whole family can enjoy, visit Quebec City
in the end of January and beginning of February and catch the
Quebec Winter Carnival. The biggest winter carnival in the world
is like a kid-friendly Mardi Gras, boasting snow sculptures, dog
sled rides, ice skating and other outdoor activities worth
bundling up for.
3. Resolution: Exercise more
Destination: Dolomites, Italy
Italy is a place normally associated with pizza, pasta,
gelato and wine - all fairly unhealthy indulgences.
Nevertheless, it is also the perfect destination for fitness,
especially when it comes to the country's majestic Dolomites,
mountains in northeastern Italy which offer a picturesque
backdrop for every season and a great excuse to get some fresh
air. Travel fitness provider Fitscape can help you get fit and
stay fit. Try out the popular range of ski courses in the
morning, stretching with yoga and fitness classes in the
afternoon, and winding down in the sauna and Jacuzzi in the
evening.
4. Resolution: Allot more time for yourself
Destination: Maldives
Give in to absolute luxury and have a little time to
yourself - and where better to do this than the Maldives? The
luxurious One & Only Reethi Rah resort is like a journey for the
soul. Individual villas, endless idyllic coves, and white sand
and turquoise sea all offer uninterrupted privacy. Should the
children not be able to stay with the grandparents, there is a
separate area for them at the resort with numerous activities
throughout the day, so parents can relax and revel in the luxury
of complete seclusion offered by the resort.
5. Resolution: Eat better
Destination: Tokyo, Japan
Fresh, unprocessed foods, optimal servings and enjoyable,
sociable eating - this is known as the Japanese Kitchen and
belongs to one of the healthiest culinary nations. A typical
diet comprises lots of rice, fish and spices, most of which
contain little to no fat and oil in preparation. The diversity
of the healthy-yet-delicious food available on a vacation in
Japan makes avoiding temptation and cleansing your system
relatively easy. Tourism has not yet fully recovered in Japan,
so now is the best time to visit the fascinating metropolis of
Tokyo and experience its unparalleled pulse without the crowds.
Aside from the city's breathtaking hotels, visitors can also
enjoy a trip to a traditional Ryokan (Japanese hotel) connected
to an Onsen (hot springs) on the program.
6. Resolution: Lose weight
Destination: Razines, France or Devon, UK
Diets are impossible to endure when all around you are
temptations and unhealthy treats. A weight loss retreat is the
perfect solution to kick start a healthier lifestyle. Being
among like-minded people and getting advice from professional
medical staff as well as fitness trainers will help create
long-lasting effects and life changing approaches to food and
exercise. The Nubeginings retreat has locations in Devon, UK,
and Razines, France, and provides the perfect blend of a boot
camp and a relaxing spa break. On average, guests who stay are
said to lose around 5-8 pounds.
7. Resolution: Save money
Destination: Bucharest, Romania
Budgets have been tight for a while now, but in an
increasingly dire economy, next year we really don't quite know
what to expect financially. Those wanting to save on vacations
should naturally look for bargain deals and compare the costs of
cheaper alternatives to popular tourist hotspots. Romania is one
of those well-kept secret destinations that's still relatively
cheap with plenty to do and see. Its capital, Bucharest, offers
plenty of decent hotels, which are priced around 40 euros per
night. A beer costs about 1 euro and food is cheap - and
delicious. On a tour of the various natural phenomena such as
the Romanian mud volcanoes, glacial lakes, the Black Sea or the
legendary Transylvania, you can discover a pristine part of the
planet that is both inexpensive and lovely.
8. Resolution: Watch less TV
Destination: Cape Otway, Australia
On average, people spent almost one-fifth of the past year
in front of the TV. This New Year, why not try to spend less
time in front of the television and other gadgets such as
computers, smartphones and iPads? Anyone wishing to leave the
world of electronic gadgetry - that means emails, too - should
head for Australia's Great Ocean Ecolodge. Located in the middle
of the huge Cape Otway Conservation Area, it's surrounded by
pure wilderness with company in the form of kangaroos, koalas
and the beautiful nature of South Australia, about four hours
from Melbourne. During the day people work with the team of
researchers affiliated with Cape Otway Center for Conservation
Ecology through the forest and help with the various
conservation projects. In the evening, there's an excellent meal
served in the company of vacationers from around the world and a
good book by the fireplace.
9. Resolution: Live a healthier life
Destination: Samson Mountains, Turkey
Drink less alcohol, eat healthier foods and rid the body of
excesses to combat disease. Whether you'd like to maintain a
certain level of health or do something about existing problems,
the Natur-Med Hot Springs Resort in Turkey has just the ticket.
There are anti-aging treatments for chronic diseases, fitness
programs, pain treatments and much more. Situated on the Aegean
Coast in the Samson Mountains, the resort offers the perfect
setting for a thoroughly relaxing vacation and a professional
team that will ensure your body is completely renewed and
rejuvenated.
10. Resolution: Stop smoking
Destination: Alicante, Spain
This good intention is particularly difficult, especially
when the stress of everyday life starts again after January 1,
leaving you with a craving for a cigarette. The first few days
of "withdrawal" are easier to survive when you're far away from
the usual triggers. Therefore, many resorts now offer special
programs for smoking cessation. You can stop smoking at the SHA
Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain. Here you get to enjoy a
super-luxurious wellness program with flotation tanks, massage,
fitness classes, acupuncture, therapeutic sessions,
nutritionists, psychological counseling and more. With so much
attention you should forget the agony of your first few days
without smoke and be well equipped to deal with the time ahead.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)