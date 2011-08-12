NEW YORK Aug 12 It's summer holidays and that
means university students around the world are working and
travelling for adventure and experience. In the spirit of
youthful exploration online travel adviser Cheapflights.com
(www.cheapflights.com) offers its top 10 year-round list of
destinations for scholars on a budget. Reuters has not endorsed
this list:
1. Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
As a college student, it's important to get your money's
worth without spending an arm and a leg. Niagara Falls can
satisfy that for cash-strapped youth. Cheap hotels by the Falls
abound, and you can move around town easily on foot, as many of
the attractions are within walking distance of each other. Pack
your stay with visits to the Falls and Marineland Theme Park,
where you'll get your fix of seafaring animals like dolphins and
killer whales - combined with the thrill of amusement park
rides. The drinking age is 19, so a visit to the Fallsview
Casino - and Dragonfly Nightclub after - is an absolute must.
2. New River Gorge, West Virginia, United States
New River Gorge cabins are the perfect winter solution for
the stressed out and over-extended college student. With all the
amenities of a home away from home, you'll be able to relax and
regain the strength you need to get through term. Weekend
packages at local resorts typically include a deluxe cabin with
a hot tub, kitchen, Wi-Fi, ski passes, breakfast, and a canopy
tour. The area offers great group rates, so grab some friends
and head out for the weekend.
3. San Juan, Puerto Rico
No passport necessary for this trip. Sizzling Puerto Rico
offers more for your money and is generally less crowded than
your typical spring break destination. You'll understand why
it's called the Island of Enchantment after just a day enjoying
the island's perfect weather and amazing local food. For college
students on a budget, it combines water fun with non-stop
nightlife, as well as the opportunity for cheap accommodations
and flights. Note before you go: Spanish is Puerto Rico's
dominant language, so brush up on your linguistics (otra
cerveza, por favor) before you go.
4. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Though this may come as a surprise, you can get to and stay
in Amsterdam on a tight budget, and you can get even cheaper
rates if you choose to travel with a group. So round up some
friends and get going. Sight see with your classmates during the
day and party at local bars and clubs at night - a staple of any
college student's spring break. There are dozens of cheap and
even free tourist attractions in the area that will keep you
busy while the sun is up without taking a toll on your wallet:
free tours, free afternoon concerts, and countless other free
activities.
5. Panama City Beach, Florida, United States
If you're not looking to get away from the crowds of other
college kids on spring break then Panama City Beach just might
be the place for you. Because it's a popular spring break
destination, accommodations are relatively cheap and very easy
to find. Go jet skiing, parasailing or swimming with the
dolphins to add some flare to your trip. The party never ends at
Panama City Beach and - as every college student dreams - you
might even run into a few celebrities as you stroll along
Florida's shores.
6. Thailand
Make your winter vacation count for something a little extra
by volunteering over the break in Thailand. You can experience
more than the average visitor and get involved in the religious
and cultural life of the Thai people by providing childcare or
building houses. For adventure lovers, combination packages are
available that fuse volunteerism with outdoor excursions like
kayaking, bamboo rafting and elephant riding. And an extra perk:
you'll get some sun and heat in the midst of cold winter months.
7. Montreal, Quebec, Canada
If the cold is your thing, then this is just the place for
you, because winters here sometimes get a little rough. On the
plus side, though, you'll have access to almost 300 clubs and
the drinking age is only 18. The second-largest city in Canada
is full of culture, history, and - lucky for you - youth
hostels. Take advantage of the mountains in the area and hit the
slopes. If you're not one for skiing, there are also plenty of
places to go ice skating. Brush up on your French before you go
- Montreal is the second-largest French-speaking city in the
world. It's a bit like going to Paris, but cheaper.
8. Australia
If you're looking to spend the bulk of your summer in one
place, but you don't necessarily want that place to be at home,
then consider Australia. During your summer vacation, it'll be
winter in Australia, so pack accordingly. Explore Australia's
mesmerizing beaches, deserts, and outback in the warmer northern
territory and take in its wildlife, like kangaroos, koalas and
wallabies that live in forests and national parks. To really
save, find a hostel in Melbourne to stay, buy groceries, and
master Sydney's public transit system.
9. Europe
Who wouldn't love the chance to wander from country to
country meeting new people and experiencing new things?
Backpacking through Europe is a great way to spend your summer
if that's what you're hoping to get out of it. Of course you can
visit cities that are popular with college students: Florence,
Interlaken and the like. But consider going off the beaten path
to cities such as Prague or Budapest. Maybe you'll try them all,
because with low-cost airlines, you can fly from one country to
the next without breaking the bank. Stay in hostels to get the
most out of your experience and have something to write home
about.
10. Iceland
June, July and August are fabulous months to visit Iceland
because the weather is great - mild and comfortable. Summer is
tourist season, so if you're looking for peace and quiet, this
may not be for you. Iceland has much to offer, especially if
you're the outdoors type. Go ice climbing or glacier hiking, as
well as regular hiking - though be warned: that's no easy task
in this mountainous terrain. If you want to relax more than
anything, Iceland has warm water pools in every town that'll
help ease your stress. Make sure you bring an eye-mask; it
doesn't actually get dark during the summer in Iceland.
(Edited by Paul Casciato)