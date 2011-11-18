NEW YORK Nov 18 Beaujolais Nouveau has
launched the 2011 French vintage, but if you're interested in
looking beyond the Bordeaux, Burgundy and Rhone classics for
emerging wine experiences from all corners of the planet, then
you're in luck. Men's magazine AskMen.com (www.askmen.com) has
come up with a top 10 list for up-and-coming wine regions.
Reuters has not endorsed this list:
1. Austria
The main mistake most consumers make is to assume that
Austria is like Germany in its wine culture -- and this couldn't
be further from the truth. Of course, both countries excel at
Riesling, but stylistically, they are typically on opposite
sides of the spectrum.
For all of Germany's sweet bottlings, Austria finds its
center of gravity with a typically dryer style. But it's the
great white grape variety Gruner Veltliner that's made its
reputation in recent years. The peppery, often stony character
of these bracing whites has made them the darling of sommeliers
and consumers for several years; they pair well with even the
most difficult dishes. Also make sure to keep your eyes open for
the great reds from Austria, including some serious
Blaufrankisch, gloriously spicy Zweigelt and delicious St.
Laurent.
2. South And South West France
Mention French wine, and thoughts of expensive bottles from
Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne are typically conjured. Fans of
France, however, know that the old paradigm has been shifting
for some time. In the classic, more famous regions, affordable
bottlings from exciting producers have become the norm. Burgundy
is still on the expensive side, but there are some fantastic
wines from Bordeaux and Champagne that will blow your taste buds
away without emptying your bank account.
However, South and South West France are where it's at right now
in terms of value. The range of styles is tremendous. Depending
on where your focus is, there are some spectacular wine options:
the not-famous-enough Banyuls; the dense, perfumed dry reds
crafted from Grenache, Cabernet, Malbec, and more; some
unexpectedly expressive whites, especially those from native
grape varieties like Petit Manseng and Mauzac; and
springtime-perfect rosé. All of these wines call this part of
France home and offer some of the best deals around.
3. Argentina
It's difficult to overstate the rise that Malbec has seen in
the past decade or so. What once was a native French grape
variety that did well on its own primarily in the appellation of
Cahors is the star of the show in Argentina. From the lighter,
more red-fruited bottlings of San Juan to the denser, more
concentrated expressions of the grape in higher altitude
vineyards in Mendoza, this is the red that made Argentina a
household name all over the world.
A visit in October, however, demonstrated how much more this
country in the shadow of the Andes has to offer. From wonderful
Tempranillos and Bonardas from Mendoza to the fabulous sparklers
of Patagonia and the great aromatic Torrontes bottlings from the
north of the country, Argentina has all the potential in the
world. Keep an eye on it, and make sure to take advantage of the
remarkably fair prices for such delicious wines.
4. Chile
If occasionally it seems as if Argentina gets the lion's share
of the media love, that's probably because it's an easier
national wine culture to wrap your arms around. Chile, for
better or for worse, hasn't yet been identified with one
well-known grape variety to the extent that Argentina has with
its Malbec. But that's about to change with Carmenere, the great
up-and-coming red of Chile that, if there's any justice in the
world, will be a huge hit on the international market. Think of
it as spicier than Cabernet Sauvignon, with just as substantial
a tannic backbone and the ability to pair with a wonderfully
wide range of foods. This sliver of a country between the Andes
and the Pacific is also home to some great Cabernet, Syrah and,
more and more, Pinot Noir.
5. Israel
Don't even think of Manischewitz (that particular sweet thing is
made in America, anyway). And don't assume that it's all kosher
wine here. These days, Israel is finally taking advantage of the
expressive, idiosyncratic terroir it's been blessed with, and
has been producing wines that, at their best, strike a delicate
balance between the ripe fruit so typical of warm growing
regions and the earthiness that great vineyard lands impart. As
an added bonus, many ambitious (and often young) winemakers are
training in places like Australia's Barossa Valley, France's
Rhone Valley and Bordeaux, and even in California. The result is
wine that, at its best, is made with technical care and is
firmly rooted in the soils of this vinous oasis in the heart of
the Middle East.
6. South Africa
This area at the far tip of Africa may have made its
international name with the much-maligned Pinotage grape, but
it's expanding its audience to consumers at all points on the
expenditure spectrum with amazing Bordeaux- and Rhone-style
blends from regions as diverse as Stellenbosch, Paarl and
Constantia, among others. A recently tasted Bordeaux-style blend
was one of the top wines experienced in the month of March: the
Xavier Flouret uQamata, produced by Amani Vineyards' Carmen
Stevens, the country's first black female winemaker -- and it is
a showstopper.
7. Portugal
Portugal is, of course, home to one of the greatest sweet
wines in the world, port. But these days, it's also blooming in
the dry-wine department, too. And while you can certainly find
some great bottlings produced with the more well-known
international varietals, it's the native ones that are really
feeling the love, and that's why it makes our list of the top 10
up-and-coming wine regions. Though perhaps difficult to
pronounce, grapes like Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca and
Tinta Roriz are being vinified into dry reds of remarkable
character. And best of all, you don't have to spend a fortune to
find a great one.
8. Galicia, Spain
Tucked into the northwestern part of this legendary
wine-producing country, Galicia is experiencing a remarkable
star turn as a result of Albarino, the wonderfully refreshing,
gently perfumed grape variety that's become a darling of white
wine lovers all over the world. The sweet spot for this grape is
Rias Baixas, where Albarino grows up to achieve all the peachy,
brightly acidic personality it can. It's hard to beat with
seafood.
9. Jerez, Spain
Sherry's moment has arrived. What once was perceived as a
wine that your grandparents drank is finally getting the respect
it deserves. From dry, briny fino and manzanilla, all the way to
the sweet Pedro Ximenez, sherry is seeing its stock rise faster
than Apple's after the release of a new version of the iPhone.
Mixologists are getting in on the action, too, incorporating
sherry into all manner of classic and contemporary cocktails. If
you're looking for one wine to pair with every aspect of a meal,
sherry is a great bet.
10. Italy
Italy may seem like an unlikely country to mention on a list
of the top 10 up-and-coming wine regions, but the explosion of
great wines from appellations that few people have ever heard of
before is more than enough to warrant its inclusion. Oltrepo
Pavese, Valcalepio in Lombardy, the entirety of Apulia, and Alto
Adige in the north are just a small sampling of the places where
this ancient wine land is hitting its stride. So, please, go
exploring. You'll be amazed by how many surprises Italy holds in
store.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)