By Eun Jee Park
SEOUL, June 22 From busy lanes along the feet of
skyscrapers and a throng of commuters armed with cutting edge
technology, to shamanistic shrines and grand palaces, Seoul - a
city of 10 million - is an amalgamation of a modern high-tech
metropolis retaining the legacy of age old traditions.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a short stay in Seoul.
Friday
6 p.m. - Start your trip by looking out on the entire city
from the top of Naksan Park, at the summit of a mountain called
Naksan. On the outer side of the park are stone walls with
battlements more than 10 metres tall, part of a much larger
structure connecting major and minor gates that once served as
the perimeter of Seoul.
Enjoy the panorama of a brightly lit modern city with the
remaining castle wall in front of it, an amazing contrast of old
and new Seoul.
10 p.m. - Walk to Deahangno, Seoul's colourful theatre
district, which is full of young people. Have drinks at Jazz
Story (www.jazzstory.co.kr), which hosts house bands playing
laid-back music every night. The live music venue looks like a
junkyard complete with smashed bicycles and recycled treasures.
To truly appreciate the quirkiness, you have to go there at
night when the vintage mood and soft music create an
unconventional end to another strenuous working week for
Koreans, who work the longest hours in the OECD.
Saturday
9 a.m. - Start the day at the Changdeokgung Palace, which
served as a royal villa in Joseon Dynasty and reflects ancient
Korea's mindset that nature is beautiful in itself. Only one
acre out of 74 acres of gardens at Changdeok consists of
man-made buildings and ponds. Take a stroll and take in not only
walls and pavilions, but also the sky and clouds mirrored on the
water, the murmuring of a stream along the valleys, and the
breeze that touches leaves and flowers, tranquil joys of nature
once experienced by kings and queens.
12 p.m. - Have lunch at Sanneri (www.sanneri.com) near
Changdeokgung Palace, which offers meals centred on Bulgogi, a
national dish made with marinated, thinly sliced beef.
2 p.m. - Head for the Leeum Gallery near the Hyatt hotel in
Itaewon, an art gallery owned by the Lee family that owns the
Samsung conglomerate, Korea's richest. Made up of radically
different architectural styles, it has an extensive collection
of traditional ceramics and Buddhist art as well as contemporary
Korean paintings and sculptures. The gallery offers English
language service for exhibitions on weekends.
5 p.m. - Browse the artsy alleyway named Comme des Garçons
Street, an emerging new hot district that features a flagship
store of the luxury brand. High-end shops, trendy bakeries and
contemporary bars have opened recently, becoming a fresh
destination for high-brow culture.
6 p.m. - You will need to book well in advance for chef Seo
Sung-ho's eponymous restaurant near the Leum, two months to be
precise. The chef has a one-table concept and serves just 25
people a day in the French restaurant, at an average cost of
250,000 Korean won ($220) per person.
8 p.m. - Dive into Itaewon, Seoul's truly expat-friendly
district and a magnet for shoppers looking for good bargains.
The food here is as multicultural as the people on the streets.
You can try a multitude of restaurants including French,
Italian, Thai and Japanese. Itaewon also houses trendy clubs
including Club Rococo (02-790-2260), which hosts DJs from all
over the world and lures an international crowd.
Sunday
10 a.m. - Ignore the side effects of Saturday night, and
join locals heading to Inwangsan Mountain. The mountain is a
popular destination for hiking, a national pasttime. Some
hikers, covered from head to toe, resemble something out of a
Monty Python vision of the Middle Ages.
But the most intriguing part is at the end, at Seon-bawi,
sacred rocks in a shamanist site, which are said to resemble a
robed monk. Expectant mothers crowd in front of them, praying
for the birth of a son. The scent of wax and incense mingles
with the aroma of sacrificial alcohol, while dishes of raw pork
and fish are set outside temples for the spirits.
With a bit of luck, you may see "mudang", Korean shamans,
perform ceremonies while beating a steel drum, chanting,
dancing, and waving different coloured flags to attract and
evoke communication with the spirits.
1 p.m. - On your way back to earth, find your way to Sanulim
(02-379-7084) at the foot of the mountain, where fellow hikers
gorge on traditional pancakes and tofu with kimchi, washed down
with dongdong-ju, a fermented milky rice wine that goes straight
to your head.
3 p.m. - Take a stroll through Bukchon Hanok Village, a
traditional village where aristocrats once resided. The
picturesque alleys of brick walls and beautiful curves of the
roof tiles help you catch a glimpse into the history of Seoul.
Here are a few Hanok-style gatehouses for those seeking a quiet,
traditional setting in which to rest and relax.
4 p.m. - Wind down in Samcheong-dong, a quaint neighbourhood
immediately to the east of the presidential Blue House. Browse
the shops or have a cup of coffee in one of the many chic cafes,
a perfect place to watch stylish couples sauntering along.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul
Tait)