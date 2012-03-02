By Eveline Danubrata
| SINGAPORE, March 2
SINGAPORE, March 2 Got 48 hours to explore
Singapore? The Asian financial and business centre has undergone
a makeover in recent years and it is now also a playground for
Asia's rich where sleek skyscrapers meet quaint shops.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a visit to this multicultural Southeast
Asian city-state.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Hop on the Singapore River Cruise to trace the
island's journey from a sleepy fishing village to a bustling
metropolis. The boats come at a roughly 15 minute interval and
pass through Marina Bay, Boat Quay, Clarke Quay and Robertson
Quay.
6 p.m. - Try your luck at the Marina Bay Sands casino, or
get a good view of the business district from the SkyPark. You
can also check out the exhibitions at the lotus-inspired
ArtScience Museum.
Enjoy fine dining at restaurants with names such as Wolfgang
Puck and Mario Batali. For a taste of East-meets-West, try Sky
on 57 by local French-trained chef Justin Quek And feast while
enjoying a panoramic view of Singapore's bay from level 57.
Alternatively, take a 20 minute walk around Marina Bay to
One Fullerton, where you can see the Merlion, with the head of a
lion and the body of a fish, and hit the bars.
You can also take a short walk to Esplanade, Singapore's
durian-shaped performing arts venue, and pig out at Gluttons
Bay, an outdoor hawker area next to Esplanade.
11 p.m. - Take a cab to Zouk and party the night away. Zouk
houses four different clubs: Velvet Underground, Phuture, The
Wine Bar and the main Zouk room.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Tuck into prata, a fried pancake often served with
curry, at Little India. Get a glimpse into the Hindu religion at
the temples, and shop at the giant Mustafa Centre, which is
popular with visitors from India and Pakistan as well as
Singapore's own Indian community because of its wide range of
goods and spices from South Asia.
12 p.m. - Ride the MRT (subway) to Bugis, then take a 10-15
minute walk to Haji Lane, where you can check out indie shops,
cafes and restaurants offering a shisha pipe for smoking. Also
visit the gold-domed Sultan Mosque, which was built in 1824.
You can buy arts and crafts hand-made from recycled fabric
and other materials by local artists at Doinky Doodles! on the
second floor of 33 Bali Lane.
Seek to jostle with the locals? Then dive into the crowd at
Bugis Street, which has dozens of shops selling snacks,
accessories, clothes and other goods -- like Bangkok's Chatuchak
Weekend Market, but smaller. Then head to the Fu Lu Shou area,
where the Buddhist Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple and the Hindu
Sri Krishnan Temple stand side by side.
4 p.m. - Hop on a bus to Chinatown and enter the Buddha
Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, which houses the sacred Buddha
tooth in a stupa composed of 320 kg of gold donated by devotees.
Stroll on the streets and soak in the colourful atmosphere.
7 p.m. - Sample local food such as char kway teow (fried
noodles with cockles), carrot cake (fried radish flour with egg
and preserved vegetables) and satay (grilled meat on a skewer)
at Chinatown Food Street. You can watch while your friendly
hawker cooks your dinner right in front of you.
9 p.m. - For the adventurous, take a cab to Geylang for the
durians, the "king of fruits," which some say looks like a
hedgehog and smells of the sewer.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Take a walk through the sprawling Botanic Gardens
and smell the flowers at the National Orchid Garden, with about
600 species and hybrids on display.
12 p.m. - Have brunch at the all-day breakfast restaurant,
Wild Honey, at Mandarin Gallery. The menu ranges from Swiss and
Japanese to Yemen and European. Alternatively, try the risotto
and the sinful butterscotch apple and mixed berries crumble at
Food for Thought at 8 Queen Street.
2 p.m. - Revel in contemporary art from Singapore and other
Southeast Asian nations at the Singapore Art Museum.
4 p.m. - Finish the trip by hitting the stores at Orchard
Road, Singapore's shopping mecca.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Casciato)