By Anna Ringstrom
| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Nov 25 Got 48 hours to spare
this winter in Stockholm, the stylish 700-year-old capital of
Sweden, built on 14 islands with marvelous views? Reuters
correspondents with local knowledge help visitors get the most
out of a 48-hour visit. To dine out in the weekend, booking
ahead is advised.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Make your way through the winding alleys of the Old
Town, one of the best preserved medieval cities of the world, to
nearby Fjällgatan. From the small 18th-century street hanging on
the edge of a cliff, take in spectacular views of the city and
bays in all their splendour at dusk. Additionally, you are
standing just a stone's throw away from the home of Lisbeth
Salander, the fictional computer hacking heroine of Stieg
Larsson's best-selling Millenium series.
6 p.m. - For more of those breathtaking views, pop over to
nearby classic establishment Gondolen, which hangs in air over
Strömmen bay, for an aperitif mixed by some of Stockholm's best
bartenders. Ask someone to point out Nationalmuseum - behind it
lays your dinner destination.
8 p.m. - Head to big buzzing bistro Blasieholmens Akvarium &
Bar (or just B.A.R.) for dinner in a downtown metropolitan
environment just behind the Nybroviken bay. Choose a set course
or, even better, compose your meal from scratch, stepping up to
the ice counter to pick your fish and have a chat with B.A.R.'s
award-winning chefs.
11 p.m. - Wander a few blocks down grand seaside boulevard
Strandvägen for a night cap at Hotel Diplomat, or if you are in
the mood head to Stureplan square's chic nightclubs and bars
such as Riche to party with the beautiful people.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Start the day with a stroll among early-bird
joggers, dogs and strollers down the Norr Mälasrstrand
waterfront, on the Kungsholmen island, alongside the
Riddarfjärden bay, past the magnificent City Hall, the venue of
the yearly Nobel Banquet in December. If it's the summer season,
climb the City Hall Tower.
10 a.m. - Unless you already popped in for breakfast or a
latte-to-go at one of numerous Kungsholmen cafes, such as Petite
France or Caffe Ugo, head over to Grand Hotel for brunch in
style and settle down on a sofa at the Cadier Bar with panoramic
views over the Royal Opera house, the Royal Palace and the
Stockholm cathedral where Crown Princess Victoria married a
former gym owner in 2010.
12 a.m. - It's time to take in some art. Head next door to
Nationalmuseum with Sweden's top collection of older paintings
and sculptures to enjoy works of the country's most prominent
artists such as Carl Larsson and Anders Zorn. Or, pop across the
little bridge over to the Skeppsholmen island and the Modern
Museum. A recent addition to the Stockholm art scene is also
contemporary photography museum Fotografiska.
3 a.m. - Laid-back Södermalm, a former working class island
that has become a cool bohemian neighbourhood, is the place to
hang out for the remainder of the day. In-between the foraging
for cutting-edge fashion and trawling the designer boutiques and
vintage record stores, sip espresso and eat cinnamon rolls at
cool cafes while checking out the personal styles of some of
Stockholm's hippest denizens. Pedestrian street Götgatan is a
good starting point to sight-see, make your way past the
Medborgarplatsen square through the area around Skånegatan
dubbed SoFo, towards pretty Nytorget square.
6 p.m. - As you will have noticed by now, the district is
also filled with cool bars and cafes. Try Snotty's, Nada or
Rival for a pre-dinner drink.
8 p.m. - Dine at popular restaurant/grocery store Nytorget
Urban Deli or, should you lean more towards an old Stockholm
classic, head for atmospheric, noisy Jugend style beer hall
Pelikan for traditional Swedish home-style food and a "snaps"
(shot of aquavit) with it.
11 p.m. - Still some energy left? Stay on in Södermalm, head
to cultural centre Södra Teatern, the bar at Marie Laveau or to
rock establishment Debaser for live music.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. - Check out the world's best preserved 17th century
ship, Vasa, at the fascinating warship museum. The ship was
salvaged 50 years ago after it sank on its virgin trip in the
middle of Stockholm in 1628.
12 a.m. - You are already on the Royal Djurgården island
city park, Stockholm's large downtown green space, also home to
a handful of eateries and attractions. Join the Stockholmers for
a long Sunday stroll along the canal, across parkland and
through forests.
2 p.m. - Stop for a light lunch amid the lush landscape and
greenhouses of biodynamic open garden Rosendals Trädgård. To see
a real moose at close range and a selection of traditional
buildings from across the country, visit the beautifully set
open-air museum Skansen.
6 p.m. - End your weekend, and Djurgården stint, with a
traditional Swedish Sunday dinner at 19th century Villa Godthem,
a classic restaurant of ancient lineage which re-opened under
new management in 2011.
Alternatively, skip downtown. Put on your warmest woolly hat
and head into Stockholm's 30,000-island archipelago for the day
on the small regular passenger ferry which departs from the
Nybroviken or Strömkajen quais.
The Fjäderholmarna islands are just 20 minutes away,
Finnhamn with open views over the Baltic sea is a spectacular
two and a half hours ride out. Utö and Sandön are other great
destinations.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Paul Casciato)