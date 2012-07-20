By Balazs Koranyi
| LONGYEARBYEN, Svalbard, July 20
checked his rifle once, then again, before turning around to
give a reassuring smile.
"We haven't seen many ice bears near town this year, they're
not yet hungry," he said.
The Svalbard archipelago on Europe's northern edge is
probably the remotest and wildest place in the Arctic with
regularly scheduled flights, so get there quick before the
crowds discover its crystal clear waters, glaciers and wildlife.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a short stay in Svalbard.
7 a.m. - Although this guide is written for a trip in the
summer, when the sun does not set, do consider visiting in the
dead of winter, when darkness reigns, temperatures fall to minus
30 Celsius and the community comes together like a large,
extended family.
Longyearbyen, the islands' capital, will be your base and
though the town has done good work reinventing itself, it is
still mostly a mining town and not really your main attraction.
Svalbard, roughly the size of the Ireland, boasts
spectacular glaciers, pristine fjords, millions of birds that
feed on the fish of sea, walruses that tan on the rocks and of
course, polar bears, or as the locals call them: "ice bears".
Svalbard's 3,000 polar bears outnumber the human population
so take warnings seriously: never leave Longyearbyen without a
guide because you can encounter one of the 600 kg (1,300 pound)
killing machines anywhere.
Your guide will carry a rifle, will know how to use it and
most importantly, will know how to scare off a bear because
killing them is absolutely the last resort.
So, begin your weekend by taking one of the many organised
daytrips out of Longyearbyen. The top two picks are Barentsburg,
a Russian mining town left over from the days of the Soviet
Union and Pyramiden, a Russian ghost town abandoned during the
1998 Russian financial crisis.
8 a.m. - On your journey across the Isfjorden, or Ice fjord,
enjoy the sheer cliffs, mountains and deep blue waters, which
contain so much food during the summer, many birds overeat and
will have trouble getting out of the way of your ship.
Svalbard is governed by a unique treaty, which grants Norway
sovereignty over the islands, but signatories to the treaty
retain equal rights to residence and commercial activities.
Its natural resources, primarily coal, have been mined for
decades and a handful of mines, owned by Norwegian and Russian
firms, continue to operate, providing a stable living for the
islands' 2,500 people. Its capital was founded by mining
proprietor John Munroe Longyear a century ago and still houses
many of the miners who are flown into far away mines.
11 a.m. - As you make your way across the fjord and enjoy
the scenery, you are likely to be served lunch, including whale
meat. It's best not to bring up the ethical issue of whale
hunting as your guide is not likely to understand you. Whales
have been hunted for centuries in Svalbard's waters and provided
a living centuries before coal was discovered.
If you decide you must see a polar bear, pick the trip to
Pyramiden as bears are common on the fjord. Search for seals,
which are easier to spot against the snow and ice, and chances
are you will see a bear nearby.
In Pyramiden you'll find the town just as the Russians left
it 14 years ago when they left in a hurry, with the Lenin statue
and house of culture still intact.
But Barentsburg may be even more interesting as the town
continues to operate with a fully Russian staff, vodka bar, and
socialist realist murals.
Its population has shrunk to around 400 from a peak of 700
but Russia has mined coal in the area since 1932 and is not
about to give up.
It is worth breaking off from the tour group and visiting
the town's Soviet-style grocery and department stores for a peak
at the harsh conditions and relative poverty resembling a world
gone in most of east Europe. The town is accessible only by boat
and helicopter so you are likely to be the only visitor locals
see for a while.
3 p.m. - As you head back to Longyearbyen, enjoy the cliffs
and look for Grumant, an abandoned town of just a few houses,
which once housed over a 1,000 people in the middle of the last
century. Around Grumant, you can still spot the mining shafts
that lead into the mountain, seemingly drilled at random as
miners followed the seam.
By the time you reach Longyearbyen, you are ready for some
food and drink. For its size, Longyearbyen actually offers a
good selection of high quality refreshments. Svalbar, despite
the name, is a good choice and so is the Kroa and the Barentz
Pub.
8 p.m. - For a drink you need to visit the Karlsberger Pub,
which has around 800 types of spirits, including rare whiskies,
on offer.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - If you think polar bears are scary, you haven't
seen the prices in Svalbard. Make sure you are sitting before
you check hotel or tour rates. Norway is the most expensive
country in Europe and Svalbard is the most expensive part of
Norway. For $150 a night, you'll get a hostel room converted
from mining barracks. If you want upscale, you can have that too
at the Radisson offers a full service hotel, but it's going to
cost you over $300 a night.
Although remote, Longyearbyen offers you all the comforts of
the mainland, including a supermarket where you can buy anything
from exotic fruit to local fish, a bank, post office, and a
swimming pool. Cash is not necessary as you can do almost
anything by card or over the internet.
For your second day, pick another trip. A good choice is
kayaking on the fjord to give you a bit of a closer look at
nature. Along the fjord, you will see plenty of logs piled up on
the rocks. Most of them come from Russia, where loggers cut
trees and float them on the rivers. Some are not caught,
eventually making their way into the seas and getting trapped in
the Arctic ice before they are deposited on Svalbard's beaches.
12 p.m. - After lunch, you should head over to Svalbard
museum, which has some good exhibits on the history of the
islands, the area's economic development and its wildlife. You
can rest on seal fur and read about how whale hunters processed
their catch in the most hostile place in Europe. The exhibit
about coal mining also tells you how the industry took off and
continues to sustain Svalbard.
3 p.m. - The people of Svalbard may be as interesting as its
nature. Part of the population has been there for decades,
moving into services after leaving the coal mines. They have
many stories to tell and Longyearbyen's bars are the place to
hear them. But most of the people are there for just a few
years, looking for an adventure or escaping a troubled past.
The town has a surprisingly large Thai community and you
will find adventurous Europeans on every corner, all with a
story to tell.
Longyearbyen's colourful yellow, red and blue houses are
also worth a bit of sightseeing and the town's church, which
also operates as a community centre and remains open 24 hours a
day, is a great place for a bit of restorative peace.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)