LONDON Feb 3 Welcome to the airport
terminal of the future.
There are self-service bag drops but no check-in desks. Your
passage is seamless, punctuated behind the scenes only by
discrete Near Field Communication (NFC) sensors.
Occasionally you stop to scan your NFC-enabled smartphone at
a touch point. Your biometric information, picked up by
automated surveillance cameras, will ensure there's no need to
queue up to see whether you pose a security threat.
This is where travel needs to be, say technologists who also
insist that their wizardry, if employed universally, could
solder together the jagged edges of the industry.
It may sound far-fetched, but automated systems that talk to
handheld devices are in the trial stage: In Australia, Qantas
has rolled out frequent flyer cards with radio frequency
identification (RFID) tags to streamline the luggage-tagging
process; Japan Airlines (JAL) is deploying NFC-based mobile
boarding passes later this year for domestic flights.
"Technology is joining the dots by giving passengers the
opportunity to 'automate' their way through the airport touch
points," says Renaud Irminger, a director at air transport
communications and IT solutions provider SITA.
But a report from global IT group Amadeus on how airlines,
airports, ground transportation firms and hotels can be more
collaborative, argues that there is no focus on the interfaces
where travellers feel the pain.
Andrew Curry, a director of The Futures Company who helped
research the Amadeus report, told Reuters that if nobody leads
on this, nothing could happen for five or 10 years.
The report is available at bit.ly/wMix0V.
Recent SITA surveys have reported that of the top 50
airlines almost 80 percent are planning to deploy NFC technology
by 2014, but only 27 percent of airports expect to implement the
technology by then.
This could be because they are unsure if the investment is
worthwhile. For mobile solutions to work internationally for
example, agreement across multiple jurisdictions would need to
overcome a jungle of data privacy and security regulations.
"If only 10 percent of customers use new technology, all the
old systems must remain, meaning you've simply added another
layer of complexity, not greater simplicity," said Peter Morris,
chief economist at aviation consultancy Ascend.
SITA projects 80 percent of travellers will use mobile
check-in by 2018. Forced to bear the brunt of check-in
responsibility, it is far from certain whether passengers will
benefit from these airports of the future.
"We remain to be convinced about customer reaction, which
should be measured by proper impartial surveys rather than
simple assertions by self-interested purveyors of technology,"
Morris told Reuters.
Paul Behan, head of passenger experience at the
International Air Transport Association (IATA), said a focus on
mobile boarding neglects other aspects of traveller stress.
"The boarding process itself is not necessarily a major
hassle for passengers; rather any frustration seems to come from
the issue of trying to find all-important luggage space in the
overhead bins."
The benefits of new technology are certainly being enjoyed
by the aviation industry. IATA's "Simplifying the Business"
programme is, it has said, saving around $5.5 billion a year
from the switch to e-ticketing, bar-coded boarding passes and
self-service kiosks.
An ongoing baggage programme replacing manual luggage
systems will save an estimated $1.9 billion per year.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)